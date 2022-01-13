‘Skeem Saam’ Viewers Question Khwezi’s Storyline: “A Cry for New Writers”

Skeem Saam viewers are seemingly sick of Khwezi's current storyline and slammed the scriptwriters of the show

Khwezi, a role played by Samukele Mkhize, has suddenly turned into a villain and kidnapped Pretty recently

Some viewers questioned why Khwezi has been turned into a "monster" while others shared that she telenovela's current storyline is boring

Skeem Saam fans have taken to social media to react to the latest episode of the show. The viewers are not happy with how Khwezi has suddenly become a villain in the SABC 1 telenovela

Khwezi, a role played by Samukele Mkhize, has been terrorizing Pretty on the recent episodes of the soapie. Khwezi even kidnapped Lehasa's former side chick.

While some peeps slammed scriptwriters, others took to Twitter and questioned why Khwezi has suddenly been turned into a "monster" in the show.

@emmakhumalo2 said:

"Skeem Saam's storyline is so boring recently you would swear it is now being written by the same person who writes for 'The Queen'. How did Khwezi become the starring?"

@portia_modikwe wrote:

"It is hey, it went from 0 to a 100 in 0.2 seconds. How and when did Khwezi turn into a monster?"

@Khomotjo1 added:

"This storyline of Khwezi kidnapping Pretty is a cry for new writers."

'Skeem Saam' viewers drag Lehasa as Pretty takes matters into her own hands

In related news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam viewers took to social media to react to the latest episode of the SABC 1 telenovela. Lehasa and Pretty's names trended as the fans of the soapie are discussing their relationship.

The viewers are dragging Lehasa after he shed tears when he heard that Pretty decided to have abortion after the businessman rejected her. Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, chased away Pretty and her family when they visited his house to let him know about Pretty's pregnancy.

Lerato Marabe portrays the character of Pretty in the soapie. Peeps took to Twitter to share that Lehasa deserves everything bad thing that's happening to him because of the way he treated Pretty when she was pregnant.

