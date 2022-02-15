Skeem Saam viewers cannot stop gushing over Lehasa and Khwezi's big step in their relationship as they celebrated Valentine's Day

The former casanova has finally found the woman he wants to settle down with and Lehasa popped the big question

Fans of the show are reacting to the moment and trying to digest how Khwezi ended up being the woman Lehasa chose to spend his life with

Lehasa is ready to settle down with the woman of his dreams, Khwezi, and Mzansi is here for it. Skeem Saam chose the perfect way to get their viewers in the full spirit of love and fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

‘Skeem Saam' viewers react to Lehasa and Khwezi's Valentine's Day engagement. Image: @cedric_a_fourie and @samukele_mkhize

Source: Instagram

In a teaser for the Valentine's Day episode of Skeem Saam, The South African reported that wedding bells would be ringing throughout Mzansi. Without hesitation, Lehasa (Cedric Fourie) got down on one knee asked Khwezi to marry him.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions on the romance-filled episode. Some were excited by the potential of another TV wedding while some questioned how Kwezi managed to get Lehasa thinking about marriage.

@MasithuleleT wrote:

"Out of all the women that Lehasa dated, he chose to marry this one that we don't like...this life no balance."

@steakbii said:

"If I knew today's episode was dedicated to Khwezi and Lehasa I wouldn't have left my girl rushing home to watch it."

@Bongani_MJK tweeted:

"Dear scriptwriters and producers please send Khwezi to Oxford University and bring back Rachel Kunutu."

