Viewers of the SABC 1 telenovela Skeem Saam have applauded writers of the show for addressing day-to-day issues affecting ordinary South Africans

Just like many young South Africans, Eunice is currently facing the mammoth task of looking for employment after finishing her studies

Taking to social media following the last episode, fans hailed the drama series for addressing the issue of young and unemployed graduates in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans have hailed local drama Skeem Saam for using their platform to address burning issues in the country. With unemployment numbers amongst graduates skyrocketing, it is only fitting that public platforms like Skeem Saam talk about those issues to raise awareness.

South Africans have praised 'Skeem Saam' for addressing the issue of youth unemployment: Image: @SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Viewers took to social media following last night's episode where Eunice, played by the talented Oratile Maitisa, spoke about being a young unemployed graduate struggling to get employment. South Africans were impressed with how Eunice's storyline is relatable to many young people.

Taking to Twitter, peeps applauded the show's scriptwriters for raising awareness and touching on real issues such as youth unemployment in South Africa.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Paballo_Thabete wrote:

"#SkeemSaam is the best educational TV series in the country. Their content is always about social matters involving youth, the best. Talking about unemployed graduates this week. Love that."

@plaatjielerato1 said:

"#SkeemSaam Today's episode of Skeem Saam is narrating the difficult journey of being a graduate without employment in this country and I wish those who look up to us can be like Ntate Charles. @SkeemSaam3, you are appreciated."

@_Moratoa noted:

"Big up to #SkeemSaam for touching on unemployment, so relevant."

Skeem Saam viewers fed up with the corrupt tender storyline, urge writers to improve their game

Skeem Saam viewers have taken to social media to air their grievances. Following another intriguing episode, many are feeling that the tender storyline between Alfred Magongwa (Putla Sehlapelo), his wife Celia Magongwa (Shoki Mmola), and his employee Alfios has run its course and should be put to rest.

Viewers called upon those behind the production of the show to change the corrupt tender storyline as it is now boring.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said:

“#SkeemSaam this tender storyline was interesting but because it's getting dragged it's starting to be a bore.”

Source: Briefly News