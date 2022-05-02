Big Brother Mzansi star Themba is over the moon after his fans, known as the "Ghost Nation", bought him a brand new apartment

Themba couldn't hold back his tears when he celebrated his amazing gift and thanked his Ghost Nation for everything they have done for him

He posted pictures and videos of himself celebrating with his family and friends and also showed off his gorgeous new apartment online

Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 second runner-up, Themba, is celebrating after his fans, known as “Ghost Nation”, bought him an apartment.

According to information posted on Themba’s social media pages, the apartment is a gift specifically from Themba’s Ghost Nation fans on Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp.

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Themba’s fans, called the "#GhostNation", have bought him an apartment. Image: @thembabroly/Instagram

The three-bedroom apartment is fully furnished with modern finishes and even has an air conditioning system.

Themba, whose real name is Themba Karabo Mabaso, posted pictures and videos of himself celebrating his new gift with his family and close friends.

In a video clip posted on Twitter, Themba said:

“So I’ve been crying the whole time but right now I need to show appreciation. Thank you so much, God bless everybody. This is the apartment that Ghost Nation got for me.”

Reacting to the great news, Ghost Nation flooded social media to congratulate Themba.

@Mazithi_Zee said:

"❤️ God knew what he was doing when you lost the competition. And yes #Ghostnation got ya back. You're the anointed one CONGRATULATIONS THEMBA"

@Annah83535470 commented:

"We love you ❤❤#GhostNation has you! Your God is showing off Massive floodgates you talked about in the house "

@TheeShazz added:

"You loved Themba, always keep that in mind #Ghostnation"

Even Big Brother Mzansi Season 3 winner, Themba's former housemate Mpho Wa Badimo, chimed in and said:

"Ehhh Baba I’m so happy and proud of you @ThembaBroly from being the underdog to being the topdog ayi Ehhh Baba nothing but grace you got yourself an amazing family there by #GhostNation They are Gods love personified stay humble ❤️makukhanye"

Themba's star is on the rise

Meanwhile, DJ Tira is also doing the most to help Themba kickstart his music career. The pair recently enjoyed a gig together at Rockets and DJ Tira officially gave Themba a shout out on Twitter and said:

“I'm a man of action... Let's get to studio this week and see what comes out @ThembaBroly Any producer willing to work with Themba pls hit me up! #ThembaXDjTira”

Themba’s GoFundMe page is currently sitting at R252 965.

The money has been donated to Themba by his Ghost Nation fans, who intend to raise R2 million to compensate him since he lost out on the Big Brother Mzansi prize money to Mpho Wa Badimo due to having fewer votes.

Themba had previously shared that if he won Big Brother Mzansi, he planned to start his music career and to rebuild the tattoo shop he lost in a fire in 2019.

