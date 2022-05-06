The much-anticipated episode of The Real Housewives of Durban reunion lived up to expectations as it brought all the drama that fans were looking forward to

Viewers of the popular Showmax reality television series got to see their favourite housewives get candid with each other as the second season came to an end

Apart from the drama and clap backs, Londie London shared with her fellow castmates and fans that she is pregnant

The first part of The Real Housewives of Durban reunion did not disappoint as fans got all the drama they had waited for.

Londie London shared that she is expecting her second baby during 'The Real Housewives of Durban' reunion episode. Image: @londie_london_official

Peeps woke up at the break of dawn to watch the much-anticipated show and headed to social media to weigh in on what the ladies got up to.

Apart from the candid conversations and spicy clapbacks, Londie London shared some personal information that got fans teary. The beautiful housewife, who looked stunning in a green dress, revealed that she is expecting her second baby.

The mom to-be-also took to her Instagram page to flaunt her growing baby bump alongside a caption that read:

"God’s promises are like the stars; the darker the night, the brighter they shine. His timing is magnificent #2."

The news got fans excited. They quickly headed to Twitter to congratulate the stunner.

@Lane_Setona added:

"Congratulations to Londie."

@mlotshwa_nkazi commented:

"Londie chilling so gracefully in that couch like she’s not about to give birth."

@mis66437000 replied:

"Pregnant Londie London at the #RHODurban looking stunning for the reunion. Congratulations to her."

