The Wife fans have taken to social media to rave about the mouthwatering romantic relationship between Qhawe and Naledi

The two have been turning heads with the way they were showing love to each other, and peeps even said they are better than Mqhele and Hlomu

With the new episodes that just recently dropped, Naledi and Qhawe have been trending, with fans praising their budding romance

Qhawe and Naledi are heating things up on the screen, and The Wife viewers are here for all the romance. The couple who are quickly replacing fan fav Hlomu and Mqhele made it to the Twitter trending list following the new episodes which were recently released.

‘The Wife’ fans took to social media to share that they are loving Qhawe and Naledi's budding romance. Image: Image: @ms_noge, @kwenzo_pholoba and @MalevuMandisa/Twitter

In the new episodes, fans got to see Qhawe's soft side as he falls deeper in love with Naledi. The handsome Zulu brother even shocked fans when he went down on one knee to propose.

Fans flocked to social media to weigh in on the couple's blossoming romance. Many said Qhawe and Naledi were the ones keeping the final episodes of The Wife season 2 interesting.

@Thanderkah commented:

"Okay, Qhawe and Naledi are so beautiful maaan. He went on one knee. . It's so beautiful. Arg."

@lynnicyy wrote:

"This week’s episodes were all giving, especially Qhawe and Naledi."

@maeke_davids added:

"I didn't read the books, now I wish I did. I just wanna know Naledi's story Gosh, it's gonna be a long week!"

@diana_panashe noted:

"Lol Qhawe and Naledi make me so happy hey, I love how they both try to speak each other's languages. Ayy love is nice"

