A woman shared how her trusted friend of many years apparently stole her identity and went and claimed her money from the Road Accident Fund

Enough Is Enough host Phumeza Mdabe tried to solve the problem between the two old friends but the lady accused of stealing her friend's identity wanted none of it

Mzansi social media users took to the timeline to share their thoughts on the epic episode and discussed how money has destroyed a lot of friendships

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Enough is Enough served Mzansi another hot episode on a cold Tuesday night, 31 May. The show's host Phumeza Mdabe dealt with a case of woman whose friend apparently stole her identity and claimed a large sum of money from a government agency.

‘Enough Is Enough’ is hosted by Phumeza Mdabe. Image: @phumezamdabe

Source: Instagram

The lady named Serero told Phumeza that she had been friends with the woman that allegedly stole her identity for a very long time. Serero said they are no longer speaking after her friend allegedly robbed her of her money using her ID.

The spicy episode on Moja Love channel show trended on Twitter. Many people shared their thoughts on identity theft and how money changed the trusted friend.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@makatla_mandisa wrote:

"Indeed money changes people, this person was a trusted friend."

@danielmarven said:

"Friends are not to be trusted, they will betray you when it comes to money."

@mbali_ndlela commented:

"Be careful who you give your ID or certified copy of your ID to. Identity theft is real!"

@Undlunkulu_Xoli wrote:

"In summary, this lady wants ‘in’ on the RAF scam and called Moja Love to help her out. Can’t make this ish up."

@AdvoBarryRoux added:

"Your best friend is usually your best enemy."

Enough Is Enough: Phumeza Mdabe gets emotionally involved

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the previous episode of Enough Is Enough divided Mzansi. The host of the show, Phumeza Mdabe, trended after the heated episode of the new show ended.

The viewers of the show took to social media to rate her presenting skills. Many agreed that she handled her second episode well. Some of her fans praised her for handling the situation well, while others said that she got too emotional involved.

The media personality tried to resolve an issue between a concerned mother and her daughter. They've been feuding for a long time and the mother wanted them to solve the issue and move on. The daughter did not want to share her side of the story with Phumeza even after she begged her.

Source: Briefly News