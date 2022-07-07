Pastor Wants A Wife viewers are not happy at all with Babalwa after she came back to the show to try and expose pastor Tshegofatso Modisakeng

Babalwa got eliminated a while back and many shared that the pastor made a good choice after she told the other ladies that he slid into her DMs

The viewers shared that Babalwa is still bitter because she thought she was going to be the pastor's woman at the end of the show because of her beauty

Pastor Wants A Wife is trending after airing a lit episode. The viewers of the show are not impressed that Babalwa came back to try and expose pastor Tshegofatso Modisakeng.

‘Pastor Wants a Wife’ star Tshegofatso Modisakeng eliminated Babalwa and the viewers are here for it. Image: @Pastor_Tshego, @Chantel_M2021

Many fans of the show took to the timeline and shared that Babalwa is still bitter because she got eliminated. They said she thought she was going to be the pastor's wife at the end of the show because of her beauty.

Babalwa told the remaining hopefuls that Tshegofatso Modisakeng slid in her DMs. Peeps took to Twitter to slam her for what she did while others shared that the man of God should not be entertaining her.

@KatsoMadiba wrote:

"This Babalwa chick is lowkey hurt and she is annoying!"

@Thembi574 said:

"Babalwa thinks she is heaven and earth, her attitude."

@Thembi574 commented:

"So Babalwa came back to expose the Pastor and what does she benefit after all I think she still want the Pastor from the way she is handling this although the Pastor spoke to her ko dm I get it he was wrong but why is Babalwa being bitter."

@mckobola wrote:

"Imagine if Babalwa actually made it to being pastor's wife. She was definitely going to be a big headed ugly hearted mamfundisi."

@Deemonethi added:

"I love the top 3 ladies, they carry themselves so well and this guy made the best choice. I don't know why he was still entertaining this bitter Babalwa girl."

Pastor Wants a Wife: Tshegofatso Modisakeng eliminates Babalwa

In related news, Briefly News reported that Pastor Wants A Wife's second season stars Tshegofatso Modisakeng as he searches for his perfect match.

The pastor has an interesting family causing the show to trend, and viewers on Twitter have had a field day following the drama. The pastor is being extra careful with his pick as he has been divorced before and is now looking to love again.

