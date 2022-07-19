Pretty and Lehasa's spicy love affair has continued to blossom on Skeem Saam , much to viewers' delight

The latest on Skeem Saam is that Pretty and Lehasa are no longer hiding they are forbidden love as they have come clean to their families

Pretty's mother, MaNtuli, is not accepting of her daughter's romance with Lehasa, but that is not stopping the young woman

Skeem Saam's plot line between Pretty and Lehasa continues to get spicy. The two lovebirds, Pretty and Lehasa, opened up to family about their love.

Pretty has broken her mother, MaNtuli's heart by choosing Lehasa over the whole Seakamela family. Image: Twitter/@SkeemSaam3/ instagram/@skeemsaam10

Pretty faced much of the heat in a dramatic family meeting with the Seakamelas. MaNtuli came out of the meeting reeling from Petty's choices.

Skeem Saam's Pretty in the hot seat during Seakamela family meeting

According to Zalebs, Pretty admitted to being in love with Lehasa during a Seakamela family meeting. The family reacted by giving Pretty a choice between them and the love of her life Lehasa played by Cedric Fourie.

Pretty, played by Lerato Marabe, chose love over family and netizens were up in Arms. Many said they could understand why Pretty chose Lehasa over her blood.

@KeletsoR_ commented:

"Honestly if Pretty chose her family, she was never gonna hear the end of it. She'd be a outcast in her own home. It would depress her. Her choosing Lehasa is her choosing to live without her Mother's emotional abuse and manipulation."

@theresathwesha commented:

"Pretty must tell Lehasa to book her a room in a hotel Qha! . Kwaito was singing in big rock all crazy. No one kicked him out#SkeemSaam"

@Taeleah1 commented:

"So MaNtuli is judging Pretty for loving Lehasa but she slept with her best friend's husband and had a child with him #SkeemSaam"

@Nonie_MrsAbrams commented:

"I pray Lehasa doesn't disappoint Pretty hey girl sacrificed her whole family."

'Skeem Saam' fans react to Khwezi's arrest for trying to slay Lehasa and Pretty

Briefly News previously reported that Khwezi has finally been arrested for the attempted murder of Lehasa and his bae Pretty. The SABC 1 telenovela's teasers show Khwezi inside the interrogation room with police officer, Peterson.

Khwezi, a character played by Samukele Mkhize, lost it a few weeks back when she found out Lehasa is head-over-heels in love with Pretty. The South African reports that she tried to kill Lehasa by herself and hired a hitmen to deal with Pretty, real name Lerato Marabe.

