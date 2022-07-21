DiepCity is trending on Twitter after the latest episode left many viewers on the edge of their seats

MaShenge finally gathers the courage to confront husband Bongani about cheating on her with Nompilo in this episode

Viewers of the soapie have taken to social media to applaud MaShenge for handling the chaotic situation so calmly

Mzansi Magic's popular soapie DiepCity has made the Twitter trend list after a heated scene between characters MaShenge and Bongani.

'DiepCity' MaShenge and Bongani's storyline has spiced up the popular soapie. Image: @dawnthandeka_king and @hamiltondhlamini

Source: Instagram

The latest episode shot to the top of Twitter's trending list after MaShenge caught Bongani cheating with Nompilo, who has been using work as an excuse to hook up with Bongani.

MaShenge, played by Dawn Thandeka King, did not confront the two right away, instead devising every possible way to make them feel guilty during dinner time.

MaShenge's calm demeanour carried over to the most recent episode (20 July 2022), where she calmly confronted Bongani, played by Hamilton Dhlamini, after being pushed to the edge when Bongani began pointing fingers at her. Bongani claimed MaShenge was making things tense at home by starting arguments and advised her to spend some time with her family back in the village to reconnect with herself.

MaShenge, clearly dissatisfied with the advice, began accusing Bongani of wanting Nompilo to move in with him while she is away. MaShenge ended the scene by threatening her cheating husband with hot water after he refused to leave the house when she asked him to.

Loyal viewers of the show react to the scene

@mokoka_tshepang said:

"MaShenge handled that situation like a very strong woman. #diepcity"

@Faithgiver also said:

"MaShenge ke starring. No need to shout or scream or beat up hubby side chick's. -deal with them straight on."

@charismaMissP wrote:

"Lol I love MaShenge so much #diepcity"

@Norma_Mathe shared:

"I wish I was as calm as MaShenge‍ #diepcity"

@lebogang_tema added:

"My level of maturity doesn't allow me to be this calm"

