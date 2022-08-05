The Wife viewers have taken to social media to show love to Mqhele, portrayed by Bonko Khoza, and Hlomu for their onscreen chemistry

The excited fans of the Showmax telenovela shared that Hlomu, played by Mbali Mavimbela, and Mqhele's love story is still their favourite

Hlomu and Mqhele's names topped the trends list each time Showmax dropped a new episode of the soapie and they also trended when their fans reminisced about their love story on Friday

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The viewers of The Wife have taken to the timeline to reminisce about Mqhele and Hlomu's love story. The fans of the Showmax telenovela agreed that Mqhele and his bae served them couple goals during season one and two of the show.

‘The Wife’ viewers reminisced about Mqhele and Hlomu's love story. Image: @hlomuthewife_on_showmax

Source: Instagram

Mbalenhle Mavimbela portrayed the character of Hlomu while Mqhele's role was played by Bonko Khoza. Their onscreen chemistry kept viewers glued to their televisions.

Hlomu and Mqhele's names trended every time Showmax dropped a new episode of the soapie. Their names also topped the trends list on Twitter on Friday, 5 August when the show's fans showed them love.

The conversation was started by @Jabu_Macdonald when he shared that Hlomu and Mqhlele's love story is one for the history books. He said:

"There's been many great love stories but Hlomu and Mqhele will always be the one."

Tweeps took to his timeline and agreed with him. Many shared that the two characters' romance is still their favourite.

@_NayyKnights commented:

"Loved it. #TheWifeShowmax their love story is cute indeed."

@Queen_Enny19 said:

"Their love story was my favourite love story."

@Lelo_Magic wrote:

"Craziest love story!"

@SiphokaziMe commented:

"Definitely will always be the one."

@Obiiey_ said:

"Their story is my favourite."

@Akhie_Ree wrote:

"Unmatched."

@Tumi_Roch added:

"No cap, same, it was beautiful!"

The Wife viewers want Nomzamo Mbatha to replace Mbalenhle Mavimbela as Hlomu

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the majority of The Wife viewers shared that they want Nomzamo Mbatha to replace Mbalenhle Mavimbela as the main character in the telenovela.

Mbalenhle, who portrayed the role for two seasons, has reportedly exited the show. The telenovela is preparing to film the third season and will apparently be making drastic changes to address the viewers' concerns about not following the original book's storyline.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to ask the fans of the show who would be the best Mzansi actress to replace Mbalenhle.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News