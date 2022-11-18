Uzalo has said goodbye to popular actors Nompilo Maphumulo and Menzi Biyela after their contracts were not renewed for the upcoming season

Nompilo has been playing the role of Nosipho since the show made its debut and Menzi plays the role of Pastor Gwala and both will not appear on Season 9

After SABC 1 and Uzalo confirmed the news, social media users said they're happy for Nompilo because the writers of the show didn't do justice to her talent

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nompilo Maphumulo and Menzi Biyela are leaving Uzalo. The actors' contracts have not been renewed for the upcoming season of the SABC 1 show.

'Uzalo' has not renewed Menzi Biyela and Nompilo Maphumulo's contracts. Image: @menzi_biyela, @therealnompilo

Source: Instagram

Nompilo Maphumulo plays the character of Nosipho and she has been with the show since Season 1. Menzi Biyela currently portrays the role of Pastor Gwala.

Zalebs reports that SABC 1 and Uzalo confirmed that both the stars will not be part of the telenovela's 9th season. The upcoming season will begin early in 2023.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also took to Twitter to share the news. He captioned his post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peeps took to Phil's comment section to share their thoughts on the news. Many said they are happy for Nompilo because she'll now get to showcase her talent in another production.

@KhumaloDanica wrote:

"Good for Nompilo Maphumulo.That woman is a very good actress inkinga they box her too much.Let her go somewhere where there are actually good writers and you will see her shine. She deserves better than that garbage show."

@Bee_Maluleke said:

"A lot could have been done with Pastor Gwala. The character had potential but the writers failed dismally in exploring that."

@Oratile58692814 commented:

"I'm glad Nompilo exited Uzalo it was holding back her talent pela this lady is a beast in acting."

@_iamTeezaKF wrote:

"It's about time Nompilo explore other characters I've seen her enough so I won't say she is good or bad because I've seen her on Uzalo."

@liciousmajae added:

"I am happy for Nompilo, she's destined for greatness and Uzalo was no longer right for her talent."

Muvhango shares hilarious behind the scenes pics of tokoloshes

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that Muvhango has a new storyline. The SABC 2 telenovela recently introduced two tokoloshes and Mzansi is here for it.

The social media team of the soapie has taken to its timeline to share behind-the-scenes pics of the scary zombies. The tokoloshes recently roughed up Thifheli.

She couldn't even recognise herself in the morning after the evil creatures visited her while she was asleep. Thifheli said the tokoloshes disappeared through the walls after dealing with her.

Muvhango took to Twitter and posted their make-up and wardrobe team with the tokoloshes. They also posted a snap of Thifheli getting her make-up done.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News