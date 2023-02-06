Big Brother Titans' housemates Jaypee and Lukay were voted off by viewers on the February 5 live show

The duo failed to get enough votes to stay in Biggie's house as the competition grows fiercer every week

The loyal audience of the reality show shared mixed reactions to the exit and theorised why the pair found themselves at the bottom of the voting chart

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Big Brother Titans' game continues and unfortunately, Nigeria's Jaypee and Mzansi's Lukay are no longer competing.

'Big Brother Titans' housemates Jaypee and Lukay left the house on February 5 after ranking low in the voting chart. Image: @the.jaypee and @lukay_s

Source: Instagram

The pair were voted off on Sunday, February 5, after failing to garner enough viewer votes to keep them in the competition.

In the nominated housemates' diary session before the live eviction show, dstv.com reports that Lukay felt nervous and even predicted his exit. Jaypee, on the other hand, was all about taking it one step at a time. The Naija babe only worried about how her family would receive her after seeing her show off a carefree personality on television.

Big Brother Titans' viewers react to Jaypee and Lukay's exit

@TheSabiRadio's Twitter post had the reality show's viewers sharing mixed reactions. Some people felt bad for the duo and thought they were misunderstood by both housemates and viewers. Other netizens said it was good that they were sent packing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Check out the mixed reactions from the viewers below:

@lydiah_lucky said:

"Why do I feel this bad for Jaypee? This paring thing though."

@Pascally6 shared:

"I'm done sharing votes. Jaypee was the best."

@SReloadedd posted:

"Jaypee left because of Lukay. Nana was saved because of Thabang. I'm afraid Meli will be saving Jenni O for some weeks to come and we need her to be out as in yesterday #BBTitans #BigBrotherTitans"

@Barex86 replied:

"Not me crying over Jaypee and Lukay's exit."

@technologybox20 commented:

"Jaykay Lukay, I'm sorry you didn't fit into the Big Brother fans beauty standards. You are wholesome. Jaypee I'm sorry your loudness and trying to fit into another culture was considered annoying or betraying where you come from."

@Lerato_Mod wrote:

"Why does it hurt so much to see Jaypee and Lukay going home? #BBTitansXJameson #BBTitans"

@Gbadamosifelix1 also said:

"I wish them the best of luck and I will miss them so much."

@BeccaRannzwa reacted:

"Again, we are not shocked. Jaypee and Lukay's rent was long overdue #BBTitans"

@OFortee added:

"Sandra and Jaypee got evicted because of their partners."

BBTitans's Sandra and Theo voted out of the Big Brother house, "I wanted to stay a little longer"

In similar news, Briefly News reported that, in just two months, a lucky Big Brother Titans contestant would walk away with a whopping $100 000.

Sandra and Theo missed their chance to become the winner after being voted out of the Big Brother house.

Speaking about her elimination, Sandra said she never expected it. The TV star also opened up about her BBTitans highlights.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News