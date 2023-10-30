Music Compiler Zithulele Khwela has decided to take legal action against Umkhokha: The Curse producers after failing to pay what's due to him

Zithulele said they promised him heaven on earth, but now they aren't delivering

The CEO of General Entertainment at Multichoice said they are looking into the matter and that it will be resolved soon

Bathong, some producers can be cruel. Music Compiler Zithulele Khwela has been at loggerheads with producers of Umkhokha: The Curse for quite some time now.

Zithulele Khwela drags Umkhokha: The Curse to court

Whenever there is money involved, things always go south.

Earlier this month, the show and the music Compiler, Zithulele Khwela, made headlines after news that Khwela and legendary producer Tshepo Nzimande allegedly demanded to be paid R3 million for copyright infringement.

Now the drama unfolds yet again as the songwriter has decided to take legal action against the show after they failed to pay what's due to him.

Speaking to ZiMoja, the songwriter shared that his baby mamas don't believe him when he tells them that he is broke and hasn't received any payment from the show.

He said:

"They think I am rich because the show is popular and my music is forever being played there, and I don't know why the producers are doing this to me after they promised me heaven and earth.

"It's disheartening that I'm recognised as the face behind the hit song while I continue to lead a modest life. The era of exploiting artists is behind us."

The CEO of General Entertainment at Multichoice, Nomsa Philiso, said they are looking into the matter and that it will be resolved soon:

"Indeed, we are aware of this issue. Our legal teams are currently working to connect and resolve it, and we anticipate a speedy resolution."

Deli Malinga is reported to exit Umkhokha: The Curse

In the midst of all the drama about the royalties disputes, claims and rumours were going around that fan favourite actress Deli Malinga is leaving Umkhokha: The Curse. Malinga plays the role of Mamzobe, which also happens to be one of the lead roles on the show.

Popular entertainment news commentator Jabulani Macdonald shared the news about Deli Malinga's exit on X. The post hinted that the news about the veteran actress' exit has been circulating on social media for a while.

Umkhokha: The Curse star Mbuso Khoza got pranked

In a previous report from Briefly News, actor Mbuso Khoza got pranked in a viral TikTok video. The TikTokker spooked the actor, but he remained humble throughout their interaction.

Netizens praised the star for displaying such a kind and down-to-earth personality.

