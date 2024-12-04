The chocolate banana scene in 'The Bear': Why Richie gives it to Uncle Jimmy

The Bear season two features several key callbacks to previous episodes, and the chocolate banana scene is undoubtedly one of the season's stand-out moments. At first, it might seem like a simple gesture, but there is something beneath the surface. Discover all the details about the chocolate banana scene in The Bear.

The Bear is an American psychological comedy-drama TV series created by Christopher Storer for FX on Hulu. Season 2 features a touching moment between Richie and Uncle Jimmy. Richie gives Uncle Jimmy a chocolate banana, a callback to an earlier episode of the same season. But what exactly does the chocolate banana mean in The Bear?

SPOILER ALERT: The next section contains key plot details from The Bear. If you have not watched it yet, skip ahead to avoid spoilers.

The chocolate banana scene in 'The Bear' meaning

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear is one of the best television shows that stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, the culinary star who returns home after his brother's untimely death. The Bear is recognised for its numerous small details that profoundly impact the plot and characters.

The Bear’s season 2 continues the story about a chef forced to take over his family's Chicago-area sandwich shop. In the season 2 finale of The Bear, Richie gives Jimmy a chocolate-covered banana as a dessert. According to Entertainment Tonight, the gift is a callback to an earlier episode and highlights the show's complexity.

The chocolate banana in The Bear reference

The chocolate banana is a meaningful symbol in The Bear, highlighting the show's depth and emotion. As per Whattowatch, this small but powerful gesture connects to a moment in the episode Fishes (season 2, episode 6), where Jimmy shares a memory with Tiff, Richie's ex-wife, about Richie's dad taking him to a chocolate banana stand.

Fishes was the Christmas episode in The Bear, probably the most chaotic episode of the entire series. Set during a Christmas gathering at Carmen's home, the episode dives into messy family dynamics. Richie, caught up in the holiday nostalgia, suddenly claims to smell chocolate bananas out of thin air, a moment Tiff connects to the season's spirit.

However, things turn tense when Richie lies about receiving a job offer from Uncle Jimmy. Instead of calling him out and deepening the rift between Richie and Tiff, Jimmy lets it slide, offering Richie a rare moment of grace and trust despite his ongoing mistakes.

The chocolate-covered banana is a sign of Richie's growth and maturity

Richie's character shows impressive growth in The Bear. The chocolate-covered banana in The Bear shows Richie's growth and maturity because it represents how he handles both the good and evil in life. The banana is simple and natural, like the essential parts of life, while the chocolate adds more complexity, like the challenges he faces.

It signifies a potential change in Jimmy's opinion of Richie, who has previously caused friction with Jimmy due to his flaws and desire for Jimmy's help. It also shows that Richie has learned to accept and deal with all parts of life, sweet and complex, as he grows up.

The scene is also a heartwarming moment that exemplifies the show's theme of food as a soothing, wordless act of love. Other examples of food's healing power in the show include Mikey's "family-style" spaghetti and beef braciole and Sydney's mom's birthday dinner.

What was the significance of the chocolate banana?

The chocolate banana in the FX drama The Bear symbolises love, gratitude, and the power of food to create memories.

Where did chocolate bananas come from?

In The Bear season 2, Richie gives Jimmy a chocolate banana as a gesture to change Jimmy's opinion of him.

What does Uncle Jimmy do in The Bear?

In The Bear, Uncle Jimmy, also known as James "Cicero" Kalinowski, is a businessman who lends money to the Berzatto family and influences their lives.

How is Jimmy related to Carmy in The Bear?

Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski is not related to Carmy by blood in the series, but he is a close friend and business partner of Carmy's father and is referred to by Carmy and his siblings as "Uncle."

What is a frozen chocolate banana called?

A frozen chocolate banana is called a chocobanano or a chocolate-covered banana pop.

The chocolate banana scene in The Bear is an important moment that highlights Richie's complex relationship with his family. Richie's gift to Jimmy at the end of season 2 shows his maturity and indicates that he has always cared about Jimmy despite their differences.

