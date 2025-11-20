Who does Denji end up with in Chainsaw Man: Reze, Asa, or neither?

Who does Denji end up with in Chainsaw Man? This is a question that most of the Japanese manga series fans have been asking since Denji's romantic journey is full of twists. From toxic past loves to hopeful new beginnings, the show creators have yet to reveal who Chainsaw Man will end up with.

Spoiler alert: This article reveals major plot points and romantic outcomes in Chainsaw Man .

This article reveals major plot points and romantic outcomes in . Denji's primary romantic interest by the end of the first season is Asa Mitaka .

. Denji and Makima's relationship was manipulative and controlling , ultimately destructive to Denji's trust and well-being.

, ultimately destructive to Denji's trust and well-being. Reze was Denji's first love interest , who expressed genuine feelings but was also a Bomb Devil hybrid sent to kill him.

, who expressed genuine feelings but was also a Bomb Devil hybrid sent to kill him. After Makima's death, Denji is entrusted with caring for Nayuta , the reincarnation of the Control Devil.

, the reincarnation of the Control Devil. Denji is a poor teenager who becomes a devil hunter to pay off his deceased father's debt, aided by Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil.​

Who does Denji end up with in Chainsaw Man?

Denji ends up with Asa Mitaka in the first season of Chainsaw Man. Throughout part two of the Japanese manga series, Asa becomes Denji's significant romantic interest.

Denji and Asa's relationship develops as Asa gradually shows genuine care and affection for Denji. This marks a shift from his previous complicated and often toxic relationships with characters like Makima and Reze.

Exploring Denji's wife and love interests

Denji does not have a wife in Chainsaw Man. However, he has been romantically involved with multiple characters, but these relationships are complicated and often shrouded in manipulation or tragedy.

Denji's genuine love interest in Chainsaw Man is Asa Mitaka. While Asa also initially had ulterior motives related to Denji's Chainsaw Man powers, she gradually shows genuine affection and a dynamic that allows Denji to undergo emotional growth. Here is a look at some of Denji's romantic endeavours:

1. Reze

Reze is Denji's first significant love interest, who shows genuine affection for him. Their relationship sparks Denji's first real experience of love and happiness.

However, Reze is also a human-devil hybrid on a mission to capture his heart. However, in Chainsaw Man–The Movie: Reze Arc, she is destroyed by Makima and Angel Devil in a surprise attack on her way to meet Denji at the cafe.

2. Makima

Makima was a strong, manipulative villain who enticed Denji with her power and affection. Denji is deeply infatuated with her, mistaking control for love. Denji revealed,

I bet that the whoooole time, Ms Makima had only be lookin’ at Chainsaw Man, not me… That she never saw me even once, from the start…

It eventually culminated in heartbreak, as Denji discovered there was no romantic chemistry between them, but rather a mother-to-son affection. Eventually, he eats her up to get closer to her.

3. Asa Mitaka

Asa is introduced in part two as Denji's healthiest and most genuine romantic interest. Unlike his previous love interests, Asa's feelings for Denji evolve into genuine affection, and she provides him with emotional stability and a sense of hope for a normal relationship. However, for Denji and Asa to end up together, he will have to stand up to Nayuta or seek her blessings.

4. Himeno

During an outing with co-workers, Himeno, known for her nonchalant personality, drunkenly kisses Denji before throwing up in his mouth. She later takes him to her house and offers to sleep with him, which never happens. Although Himeno was Denji's first kiss, this was more of a romantic hook-up.

Does Denji love Reze or Makima?

Reze, one of the popular characters in the manga series Chainsaw Man, was the first girl who seemed to genuinely like Denji for who he was. Additionally, their time together brought him rare happiness and a newfound openness to love. However, she turned out to be the Bomb Devil hybrid and betrayed him by trying to kill him to take his heart as a Soviet Union agent.

Makima's relationship with Denji was manipulative and ultimately destructive, leaving Denji broken and distrustful. Despite giving Denji a 'normal life,' she only got close to him to make peace with him as his loving partner.

Trivia

After a near-death experience, Denji merges with Pochita and gains the ability to transform into Chainsaw Man, a robust hybrid.

Chainsaw Man is yet to be renewed for its second season.

is yet to be renewed for its second season. Asa Mitaka has emerged as Denji's genuine partner amid chaos.

Final word

This article addresses the numerous searches for "Who does Denji end up with in Chainsaw Man?" Asa Mitaka is a potential genuine partner. However, she initially came to him with ill intentions, but she transforms, signalling Denji's first real chance at love.

