How TV Series Can Offer Comfort During Uncertain Times

Many people cope with stress and uncertainty by rewatching familiar TV series. Research helps explain why these stories can be such a powerful source of comfort.

You’re stressed. You flip through the channels, looking for something to take your mind off things. Before you know it, you land on a familiar show — one you’ve watched many times but never seem to get tired of.

There’s a reason this happens. When life feels overwhelming or unpredictable, people often turn to TV series they’ve already seen. They know the characters, the storylines, and how it all ends. Instead of feeling dull, that familiarity can feel comforting and safe.

Why Familiar Shows Feel Comforting

According to Cleveland Clinic psychologist Chivonna Childs, PhD, comfort shows connect with people on a personal level. “Often with comfort shows, they’re people that we can resonate with. They’re stories we resonate with, or they’re stories we wish we could resonate with,” Childs said . “They give us a break from the normal things that are going on in life right now.”

Research suggests that rewatching familiar shows may require less mental effort than starting something new. Because viewers already know what will happen, they don’t have to focus as intensely to follow the plot. That reduced mental effort can make rewatching a more relaxing activity, especially during stressful periods.

The Comfort of Knowing What Happens Next

For people dealing with anxiety, predictability can be especially reassuring. Childs explained that some viewers enjoy watching the same series again because there are no surprises . They already know how it ends, which removes suspense and creates a calmer, more controlled viewing experience.

Research also indicates that watching favorite programs can activate the brain’s reward system , releasing feel-good chemicals such as dopamine that are associated with pleasure and relaxation. This may help explain why people often return to the same series after a long day or during difficult times.

Nostalgia Plays a Role

Comfort TV can also bring back positive memories . Watching a favorite show may remind someone of an earlier period in their life, sparking feelings of happiness and familiarity. Studies have linked nostalgia to improved mood, emotional well-being, and a greater sense of stability and belonging.

Over time, viewers may also form emotional connections with certain characters. These bonds can feel especially meaningful during periods of loneliness or isolation.

Comfort Looks Different for Everyone

Comfort shows aren't limited to comedies. Drama series and even true crime shows can also provide relief. Childs said it ultimately depends on how a show makes someone feel . If a program begins to cause stress or fear, it may be time to take a break.

She also noted that comfort TV should serve as a healthy distraction, not a substitute for real life. “If you find that the comfort show is not providing comfort, if it’s bringing you down, or if you’re living more in the comfort show than you are in reality, then it might be time to reach out to a trusted friend or reach out to a therapist to talk about what’s really bothering you,” she advised .

When used in moderation, familiar TV series can offer a simple, effective way to unwind and find comfort during uncertain times.

