A South African content creator, @allthingshomewithmercy, recently shared an innovative hack for eliminating urine smells in the bathroom using pine gel on social media.

The hun plugged Mzansi with a new bathroom hack to keep foul odours out of the bathroom.

New bathroom hack

Mercy’s hack has undoubtedly sparked conversation, with users weighing in on the effectiveness of pine gel and sharing their tips and tricks.

Whether it’s a plastic bag, a teaspoon, or a surgical mask, everyone seems to have their own method for keeping their bathrooms smelling fresh.

The video quickly gained attention for its simple yet effective approach:

"Are you tired of urine smells inside your bathroom? Here's a simple solution for you😍❤️try it; you won't regret it."

In the video, @allthingshomewithmercy demonstrates how to combat the unpleasant odour by pouring pine gel into a plastic bag, poking holes in the bag, and then placing it inside the water canister in the bathroom.

The idea is that the pine gel will gradually diffuse, keeping the bathroom smelling fresh.

Some peeps are ready to try the hack

The video sparked various reactions from social media users, with some eager to try the method and others expressing reservations. @Sthelosihle Nozibusiso commented:

"Lapho sengiqeda kuyenza 🤣🤣. I hope it works 😩" [I've already done it. I hope it works.]

@Pra voiced their concern about the strong scent, saying:

"Mina, I don’t like the smell of pine gel. It smells like a public toilet😁 "

@Mel shared a similar sentiment:

"Pine gel is smelling too heavy for me. I dislike it."

@Denisez20 offered a practical tip for handling the gel:

"I keep a plastic teaspoon in the pine gel container to avoid it getting on my hands and make it easier to work with."

@Cheri yomlungu suggested an alternative product:

"Even Sta-soft, the one in the sachet because it's thicker, leaves your toilet smelling great."

@MMN shared a clever way to avoid getting pine gel on your hands:

"You can put your hand in the plastic, scoop out the amount you need with your plastic-covered hand & turn the plastic inside out as you remove your hand from the plastic, then tie the knot."

Finally, DaisyM80s offered a unique approach to using the product:

"I use a surgical mask to put in the pine gel...👏👏"

