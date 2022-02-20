Who is Priya Arun? Age, husband name, movie list, profiles, net worth

Priya Arun is one of the most popular and successful Indian actresses alive. She has been in the Marathi entertainment industry for over three decades, and in all of those times, she has managed to clock a great deal of movie credit to her name.

Priya is a famous Indian actress. Photo: @datta_bhor24

Source: Instagram

Priya Arun is a mother of two. Her husband, an actor, passed away sometime in 2004. Instead of remarrying, she dedicated her time to raising her kids and improving on her movie appearances. Fast forward to 2022, the 54-year-old is still active in the Hindu movie industry, having found a place in the hearts of her fans with her magnetic characterisation of the personality she plays in any movie.

Priya Arun's profiles and bio

Full name: Priya Arun Berde

Priya Arun Berde Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 17th of August, 1967

17th of August, 1967 Age : 55 years old in 2022

: 55 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth : Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India

: Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India Current residence: India

India Nationality : Indian

: Indian Ethnicity : Asian

: Asian Religion : Hinduism

: Hinduism Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5 feet and 2 inches

5 feet and 2 inches Height in centimetres: 157 cm

157 cm Weight in pounds: 132.277 lbs

132.277 lbs Weight in kilograms: 60 kg

60 kg Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Mother : Lata Arun

: Lata Arun Father : Arun Karnataki

: Arun Karnataki Marital status: Widowed

Widowed Partner : Laxmikant Berde (deceased)

: Laxmikant Berde (deceased) Children : Abhinay and Swanandi

: Abhinay and Swanandi Profession : Acting

: Acting Net worth: $1.5 million

Background information

The actress was born on the 17th of August, 1967, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India, and named Priya Arun. What is the age of Priya Berde? Although Priya Arun's age is currently 54 years, she will be 55 years by August 2022.

Her mother is the famous Indian actress Lata Arun, while her father is known as Arun Karnataki. But unfortunately, there is no information concerning her upbringing, siblings, or education.

Career

Priya Arun may be having a nice ride in the Indian movie industry, but she did not just get to that level in a day or two. The prolific actress has been on the screen since 1988 when she was 21 years old.

Priya's first movie feature was in the Hindu film Ash Hi Banwa Banwi, and since, there has been no looking back for the successful actress. Below are some of Priya Arun's movie list and the television shows she has appeared in.

Arun and her children. Photo: @peepingmoonmarathi

Source: Instagram

List of movies

Ahilya – Zunj Ekaki (2020)

(2020) Menka Urvashi (2019)

(2019) Rampaat ( 2019)

2019) Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha (2017)

(2017) Laal Ishq (2016)

(2016) Premacha Jholjhaal (2014)

(2014) Mala Anna Vhaychay (2013)

(2013) Yoddha (2013)

(2013) Uchla Re Uchla (2012)

(2012) The Strugglers – Amhi Udyache Hero (2012)

(2012) Bokad (2012)

(2012) Superstar (2011)

(2011) Tamaasha Haach Khel Udya (2011)

(2011) Ashi Fasli Na Nanachi Tang (2011)

(2011) Natarang (2010)

(2010) Chal Dhar Pakad (2010)

(2010) Lagli Paij (2009)

(2009) Topi Ghala Re (2009)

(2009) Jogwa (2009)

(2009) Sakkha Savatra (2008)

(2008) Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kay Hava (2008)

(2008) Dum Dum Diga Diga (2008)

(2008) Full 3 Dhamaal (2008)

(2008) Zabardast (2007)

(2007) Gruhalaxmi (2006)

(2006) Jatra (2006)

(2006) 2000 Chimni Pakhara (2000)

(2000) Jaan (1995)

(1995) Gandh Mateecha (1995)

(1995) Dhamaal Jodi (1995)

(1995) Guddu (1995)

(1995) Bajrangachi Kamaal (1994)

(1994) Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

(1994) Ram Rahim (1993)

(1993) Sarech Sajjan (1993)

(1993) Anari (1993)

(1993) Ek Hota Vidushak (1992)

(1992) Beta (1992)

(1992) Sone Ki Zanjeer (1992)

(1992) Deedar (1992)

(1992) Maskari (1991)

(1991) Ek Full Chaar Half (1991)

(1991) Shame to Shame (1991)

(1991) Aparadhi (1991)

(1991) Yeda Ki Khula (1991)

(1991) Aflatoon (1991)

(1991) Kuthe Kuthe Shodhu Mi Tila (1990)

(1990) Lapwa Chhapwi (1990)

(1990) Dokyala Taap Nahi (1990)

(1990) Dhamaal Bablya Ganpyachi (1990)

(1990) Ghanchakkar (1990)

(1990) De Dhadak Be Dhadak (1989)

(1989) Dharla Tar Chavtay (1989)

(1989) Eeja Beeja Teeja (1989)

(1989) Thartharat (1989)

(1989) Ek Gadi Baki Anadi (1989)

(1989) Nashibwan (1988)

(1988) Bandivan Me Hya Sansari (1988)

(1988) Rangat Sangat (1988)

(1988) Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi (1988)

Television series list

Fu Bai Fu

Priti Pari Tujvari

Tu Jivala Guntavave

Bhagya Lakshmi

Nana O Nana

Ajunahi Chandraat Aahe

Padosan (1995)

Personal life

Arun is a mother and widow; she was married before the cold hands of death snatched him away. Priya Arun's husband's name was Laxmikant Berde. The couple featured in a couple of movies together.

Priya and her daughter share an intimate hug. Photo: @peepingmoonmarathi

Source: Instagram

Priya Arun's marriage date was on the 10th of July, 1996, and their union produced two children: Abhinay and Swanandi. Abhinay was born on the 3rd of November, 1997, while Swanandi was born on the 27th of July, 2001.

While the boy has followed in his parents' footsteps to become a director and actor in the Indian movie industry, the daughter's profession is unknown at the moment.

Priya Arun's husband passed away in 2004, and now fans are curious and ask, "Is Priya Arun married?" Currently, she is not. Priya Arun's second husband's name will remain unknown until she decides to give the marital life another shot. However, as of this moment, the 54-year-old mother of two chooses to stay single.

It is essential to note that Priya Arun was her husband's second wife because he was once married to another Indian actress, Roohi Berde, between 1984 and 1985.

Priya Arun's net worth

According to the All Famous Birthday website, Priya's net worth is estimated at $1.5 million. In some quarters, she is regarded as one of the most financially buoyant female Indian actresses. With an active acting career spanning over three decades, the actress has built her financial profile to a relaxed state.

Priya Arun is a ready source of motivation if you are looking for a morale boost towards beginning a career in front of the cameras. Her determination to keep climbing towards reaching her goals despite some sad but inevitable occurrences will help you decide to keep going no matter what life throws in your way.

