Who is Joshua Fabia? Age, wife, height, MMA, record, profiles, net worth

Who is Joshua Fabia? He is a trainer, guide, mentor, model, and according to his Instagram bio, the founder of the School of Self Awareness (SoS). He will be remembered for playing a major role in the release of UFC's fan-favourite fighter, Diego Sanchez.

During an interview with Helen Yee, Joshua mentioned that he was in the first kindergarten rugby league. Here is more about Diego Sanchez's toxic trainer and coach, including his age, height, wife, and MMA.

Joshua Fabia's profile summary

Full name : Joshua Fabia

: Joshua Fabia Gender : Male

: Male Nationality : American

: American Joshua Fabia height : About 5 foot 1

: About 5 foot 1 Instagram : @jf_knowbody, @schoolofselfawareness

: @jf_knowbody, @schoolofselfawareness Occupation : Trainer, guide, mentor, model, entrepreneur

: Trainer, guide, mentor, model, entrepreneur Famous for: Being coach and supervisor of Diego Sanchez

Joshua Fabia's biography

According to an interview, Joshua is from all over the world. He has been living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for almost 10 years. Like his exact place of birth, Joshua Fabia's age is unknown, but it is speculated that he is in his 30s.

Training

According to some sources, Fabia had a Sistema background and had certificates from several questionable martial arts schools. Joshua Fabia's Filipino martial arts origin traces back to Muay Thai, Aikido, Sambo, and Systema.

It is also reported that he spent approximately 2 months in the army and therefore did not complete the Army Ranger training.

Career

According to the School of Self Awareness website, Joshua entered the healing world when he was 9 years old following his grandfather's stroke. Working as a physical therapist for his grandfather, Joshua managed to help his grandfather to 85% full recovery.

The School of Self-Awareness, founded by Mr. Fabia, is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Through this institution, Joshua shares his understanding of health, fitness, and healing to transform participants from the inside out.

Besides physical therapy, the founder of SoS is experienced in defense, protection, and human rights. Joshua also has certifications in martial arts, personal training, several military fields, stretch training, breathing, among others.

Joshua Fabia MMA

Joshua's fame increased when he collaborated with the former UFC welterweight, Diego Sanchez, after Sanchez's split from Jackson-Wink. However, he did not see eye to eye with most members of the Mixed Martial Arts society.

On numerous occasions, Fabia attacked MMA. For instance, Joshua Fabia and Dana White conflicted when the coach and Sanchez accused Dana White and Sean Shelby of bedding female fighters.

Is Diego Sanchez still with Joshua Fabia?

No! Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia parted ways in May 2021, after working together since February 2019. Among other unprofessional characters, Joshua used uncommon techniques to prepare Diego Sanchez.

What happened to Diego Sanchez? Sanchez was pulled from his scheduled UFC retirement fight against Donald Cerrone and released from his UFC contract due to worries about his psychological wellness. According to the mixed-martial expert, Fabia used mental manipulation on him.

Joshua Fabia's wife

Joshua is very private about his personal life, so details about his lover are not in the public domain. Additionally, there is no proof that the coach is gay, so there is no Joshua Fabia boyfriend now.

Similar to most of his personal life, Joshua Fabia's net worth is unknown. The coach is active on Instagram. However, there is no Joshua Fabia's Twitter, and the founder of SoS clearly stated this on the institution's Instagram account.

Joshua Fabia is mostly in the limelight for the wrong reasons. He will go into history as the person who destroyed the career of the mixed-martial expert, Diego Sanchez. Share with us your thoughts about the trainer, coach, and owner of SoS in the comments section below.

