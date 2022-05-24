Shane Deary was thrust into the limelight because of his association with Keri Russell. He did not intentionally choose the lifestyle but handled it with grace. Even though he is not with the star, his name still lingers in the mind of those who knew him then. Shane Deary's biography unpacks unknown details about his life.

Shane Deary is an American amateur surfer and established entrepreneur. He hails from Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, USA. He rose to prominence after marrying Keri Russell, a decorated dancer and actress. Keri is famous for featuring Felicity Porter in Felicity.

Shane Deary's profile summary

Full Name Shane Deary Gender Male Year of birth 1976 Birthplace Massachusettes, USA Age 43 as of May 2022 Ethnicity White Profession Carpenter Active year 1972-present Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Light brown Marital Status Single Spouse Keri Russell(divorced) Children 2 Net Worth $4 million Company Deary Construction

Shane Deary's biography

Shane Deary lived away from the limelight, although his relationship with Keri Russell made him famous. They were married for seven years, and it shocked fans when details about their divorce emerged.

Shane Deary's age

The talented carpenter was born in 1976 in Massachuttes, USA. Therefore, he will turn forty-six years old in 2022. Details about his exact date of birth are not known to the public. Since he was born in the USA, he is an American national. Not much is known about his family or upbringing. According to sources, he has a sibling in the USA.

Shane Deary's profession

What does Shane Deary do for a living? He is an American contractor and craftsman. He owns Deary Construction; a company focused on home interior designing and woodworking.

Shane Deary's construction

Shane is a very talented carpenter. His company deals in millwork and furniture, and renovations, for residential and commercial units. It deals with high-end projects. The company's portfolio includes collaborations with Film et Designs, Restaurant Interiors, Art Galleries, Apple Smarthomes, and Apparel Storefronts.

His skills were inspired by his father, who is also in the same business. He also owns a vineyard and enjoys surfing during his free time.

Shane Deary's spouse

Shane Deary and Keri Russel met in 2006 and started dating a few months later. They cemented their relationship by walking down the aisle on 14th February 2007. Their wedding was an intimate session attended by close family and friends.

Who is Keri Russell's husband?

After the end of their marriage, Shane Deary's spouse moved on, and nearly a month after their separation, rumours began to swirl about her relationship with Rhys. The two actors were careful not to attract unnecessary attention, although their off-screen chemistry could not be kept a secret. Months later, the two were spotted walking around Russell's neighbourhood in Brooklyn Heights, confirming the speculations.

Who is Matthew Rhys' wife?

Rhys and Keri Russell have been together since 2014. They have one child together, apart from Russell's two kids from her past marriage. The couple has wowed many, and the story of how they met and fell in love is a fan-favourite.

Where did Matthew Rhys meet his wife?

According to an interview, Matthew Rhys revealed that they met at a parking lot after a party. Rhys asked Keri for her number after she asked him to open her beer.

Shane Deary's children

According to sources, Keri wanted to be married before having her first child. Shane and Keri had their first child, River Russell, in 2007. Four years later, they had their second child, Willa Lou.

Like all good things must come to an end, that was the case with Shane Deary and Keri Russell's relationship. In 2013, Shane filed a divorce against his wife. Interestingly, the reason for the divorce is still a mystery.

Currently, Shane is still single. However, Keri entered into a relationship with Matthew Rhys, and they have a baby, Sam, together. Even though Shane and Keri's relationship ended, they maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their children.

Shane Deary's net worth

Deary's net worth is assumed to be approximately $4 million. This includes his money, assets and income. His main source of income is his career as a contractor and craftsman. Nonetheless, he prefers to lead a modest lifestyle.

These details about Shane Deary's biography reveal most of the unknown details about the entrepreneur. Even though he prefers living away from the limelight, he is a famous carpenter, and his business' success is a testament to his expertise. It is unclear why his marriage ended. Nonetheless, he is actively involved in his children's lives.

