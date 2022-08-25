Global site navigation

Who is AJ van der Merwe? Age, wife, movies and TV shows, TV roles, profiles
AJ van der Merwe is a legendary South African actor. He also dabbles as a director, writer, musician, and producer. The actor's career dates back to the early 1980s; he dominated the entertainment scene with great films and theatrical performances. As a result, he has bagged several awards for his contribution to the industry.

AJ van der Merwe
Karen & AJ van der Merwe appeared in "Van lyn af" in 2015. Photo: @SilwerskermFees (modified by author)
AJ van der Merwe is naturally talented. His work in the entertainment industry inspires many people, especially the up-coming creatives who want to make it big in the scene. However, despite his contribution to the industry's growth, he has always been inconspicuous of the public's prying eye. For this reason, many people are always eager to know more about him.

AJ van der Merwe's profile summary

Real nameAndré-Jacques van der Merwe
Famous asAJ van der Merwe
GenderMale
Place of birthSouth Africa
Current residenceSouth Africa
NationalitySouth African
EthnicityMixed
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
EducationPotchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education (PU for CHO)
ProfessionActor, producer, writer, director, musician

AJ van der Merwe’s biography

The actor was born André-Jacques van der Merwe in South Africa. Considering he is a man who does not enjoy being in the limelight, it is not easy to establish the name of his parents and siblings, if any. It is also hard to establish the date and exact place of his birth. Thus, AJ van der Merwe's age remains a mystery.

He went to Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education (PU for CHO), currently known as North-West University, for his tertiary education. Eventually, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Drama. In addition, some sources allege that he was awarded a teaching diploma by the same institution in 1981.

What is AJ van der Merwe's occupation?

AJ is a renowned actor, producer, director, writer, and musician. Since making his professional debut in 1984, he has worked with many film boards and theatrical companies.

Some of them include Cape Performing Arts Board (CAPAB), Performing Arts Council of the Orange Free State (PACOFS), Performing Arts Council of the Transvaal (PACT), Natal Performing Arts Council (NAPAC), Artscape, The People’s Theatre, and The Market Theatre.

AJ van der Merwe's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, the actor boasts 26 acting credits (2022). The appearances include:

YearMovie/TVRoles
1988Patrys-hulle Oom Jan Smidwinkel
1989Brutal Glory Slow George
1989Vleuels Karel (Vaatjie) Venter
1991Meester 'Piet Vlek' Fouché
1992'n Pot Vol WinterWillewragtag 1
1992Dust DevilTourist Husband
1993GlaskasteelBen Fick
1994MMG EngineersTiny Beukes
1994Lipstiek DipstiekLen Lens
1995Sleurstroom Flippie
1996Hagenheim: Streng Privaat Deedee Pereira
1997EvaRichard
1998Inside OutOuboet
2002Hooded AngelsPriest
2003ProteusSettler
2005Charlie JadeChuckles
2006Orion Nougat O'Grady
2009Konsternasie oppie stasieGys Conradie
2010White LionNicalski
2013Mandela: Long Walk to FreedomFanie van der Merwe
2014Faan se treinSersant
2015While You Weren't LookingWebb
2015Van lyn af ...Braam
2016Vinkel & Koljander Dirk Fourie
2016Cape Town Jerry Stoffberg
2020Projek DinaGen. Nieuwoudt

AJ van der Merwe's TV roles in local dramas include Die Byl as Bart, Fynskrif (season 1) as Jansen, Jozi-H (season 1) as Psychiatrist, Die Boland Moorde (seasons 1&2) as Tommy, and Arendsvlei as Judge Wilson.

AJ van der Merwe's awards and nominations

His effort and contribution to the acting scene have not gone unrecognized. The actor has received several nominations and awards for his roles in various films, plays, and TV shows. Some of them include:

  • 1987: Cobus Rossouw bursary - Best young actor at PACOFS
  • 1987: Fleur du Cap - Best supporting actor (Somewhere on the Border)
  • 1992: Artes - Best actor (Meester)
  • 1994: Artes - Best Contribution to Dubbing
  • 2000: Vita - Best actor (Die Man Met Die 13 Kinders)
  • 2000: Vita - Best Performance in a Musical, Ensemble cast (Honk)
  • 2000: Fleur du Cap - Best Contribution to a Musical (Antjie Somers, Honk)
  • 2001: Struisvogelstories - Kanna for Best cabaret/Musical Theatre at the KKNK
  • 2001: Sonder Grense - Herrie Kanna for Most Outstanding Production at the KKNK

Who is AJ van der Merwe’s wife?

aj van der merwe's wife
Lizz Meiring & AJ van der Merwe are all in the showbiz scene. Photo: @didi.kriel on Facebook (modified by author)
The actor is presumably married, but the identity of his spouse remains unknown. He is one man who prefers to keep his private matters under wraps. However, some sources speculate that his wife is Karen Meiring, an alumna of Potchefstroom University.

Like AJ, Karen is in the show business industry. In addition, she is a member of Cutt Glass, a Cappella music group. Interestingly, the lady is affiliated with some DStv channels such as KykNET and Koowee.

Undoubtedly, AJ van der Merwe is one of South Africa's iconic entertainers. The actor has appeared in several films, TV shows, and theatrical performances. However, despite his legendary status, he is a man who does not enjoy being in the limelight.

