Who is AJ van der Merwe? Age, wife, movies and TV shows, TV roles, profiles

AJ van der Merwe is a legendary South African actor. He also dabbles as a director, writer, musician, and producer. The actor's career dates back to the early 1980s; he dominated the entertainment scene with great films and theatrical performances. As a result, he has bagged several awards for his contribution to the industry.

AJ van der Merwe is naturally talented. His work in the entertainment industry inspires many people, especially the up-coming creatives who want to make it big in the scene. However, despite his contribution to the industry's growth, he has always been inconspicuous of the public's prying eye. For this reason, many people are always eager to know more about him.

AJ van der Merwe's profile summary

Real name André-Jacques van der Merwe Famous as AJ van der Merwe Gender Male Place of birth South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Education Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education (PU for CHO) Profession Actor, producer, writer, director, musician

AJ van der Merwe’s biography

The actor was born André-Jacques van der Merwe in South Africa. Considering he is a man who does not enjoy being in the limelight, it is not easy to establish the name of his parents and siblings, if any. It is also hard to establish the date and exact place of his birth. Thus, AJ van der Merwe's age remains a mystery.

He went to Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education (PU for CHO), currently known as North-West University, for his tertiary education. Eventually, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Drama. In addition, some sources allege that he was awarded a teaching diploma by the same institution in 1981.

What is AJ van der Merwe's occupation?

AJ is a renowned actor, producer, director, writer, and musician. Since making his professional debut in 1984, he has worked with many film boards and theatrical companies.

Some of them include Cape Performing Arts Board (CAPAB), Performing Arts Council of the Orange Free State (PACOFS), Performing Arts Council of the Transvaal (PACT), Natal Performing Arts Council (NAPAC), Artscape, The People’s Theatre, and The Market Theatre.

AJ van der Merwe's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, the actor boasts 26 acting credits (2022). The appearances include:

Year Movie/TV Roles 1988 Patrys-hulle Oom Jan Smidwinkel 1989 Brutal Glory Slow George 1989 Vleuels Karel (Vaatjie) Venter 1991 Meester 'Piet Vlek' Fouché 1992 'n Pot Vol Winter Willewragtag 1 1992 Dust Devil Tourist Husband 1993 Glaskasteel Ben Fick 1994 MMG Engineers Tiny Beukes 1994 Lipstiek Dipstiek Len Lens 1995 Sleurstroom Flippie 1996 Hagenheim: Streng Privaat Deedee Pereira 1997 Eva Richard 1998 Inside Out Ouboet 2002 Hooded Angels Priest 2003 Proteus Settler 2005 Charlie Jade Chuckles 2006 Orion Nougat O'Grady 2009 Konsternasie oppie stasie Gys Conradie 2010 White Lion Nicalski 2013 Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom Fanie van der Merwe 2014 Faan se trein Sersant 2015 While You Weren't Looking Webb 2015 Van lyn af ... Braam 2016 Vinkel & Koljander Dirk Fourie 2016 Cape Town Jerry Stoffberg 2020 Projek Dina Gen. Nieuwoudt

AJ van der Merwe's TV roles in local dramas include Die Byl as Bart, Fynskrif (season 1) as Jansen, Jozi-H (season 1) as Psychiatrist, Die Boland Moorde (seasons 1&2) as Tommy, and Arendsvlei as Judge Wilson.

AJ van der Merwe's awards and nominations

His effort and contribution to the acting scene have not gone unrecognized. The actor has received several nominations and awards for his roles in various films, plays, and TV shows. Some of them include:

1987: Cobus Rossouw bursary - Best young actor at PACOFS

1987: Fleur du Cap - Best supporting actor ( Somewhere on the Border )

) 1992: Artes - Best actor ( Meester )

) 1994: Artes - Best Contribution to Dubbing

2000: Vita - Best actor ( Die Man Met Die 13 Kinders )

) 2000: Vita - Best Performance in a Musical, Ensemble cast ( Honk )

) 2000: Fleur du Cap - Best Contribution to a Musical ( Antjie Somers, Honk )

) 2001: Struisvogelstories - Kanna for Best cabaret/Musical Theatre at the KKNK

2001: Sonder Grense - Herrie Kanna for Most Outstanding Production at the KKNK

Who is AJ van der Merwe’s wife?

The actor is presumably married, but the identity of his spouse remains unknown. He is one man who prefers to keep his private matters under wraps. However, some sources speculate that his wife is Karen Meiring, an alumna of Potchefstroom University.

Like AJ, Karen is in the show business industry. In addition, she is a member of Cutt Glass, a Cappella music group. Interestingly, the lady is affiliated with some DStv channels such as KykNET and Koowee.

Undoubtedly, AJ van der Merwe is one of South Africa's iconic entertainers. The actor has appeared in several films, TV shows, and theatrical performances. However, despite his legendary status, he is a man who does not enjoy being in the limelight.

