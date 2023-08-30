Is Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk currently dating? Here is what we know

Footballer Achraf Hakimi was in the spotlight in early 2023 with news that his marriage to actress Hiba Abouk abruptly ended. Curiosity has been buzzing online regarding whether Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife has been dating since their split. Here is what we know about the couple's split and Hiba Abouk's personal life.

Hiba Abouk attended the Givenchy Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 18 January 2023 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

News of the separation broke in March 2023, around a month after Achraf was accused of assaulting a woman. Hiba has since said the revelations are unrelated to the couple's split. At the time of writing, Hiba Abouk’s divorce proceedings have yet to be finalised, as there are still believed to be points of contention between the former couple.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Hiba Aboukhris Benslimane Nickname Hiba Abouk (professional moniker) Date of birth 30 October 1986 Age 36 years as of August 2023 Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Madrid, Spain Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Muslim Current nationality Spanish Marital status Separated from Achraf Hakimi (married in 2020 and separated in 2023) Ethnicity Tunisian and Lybian descent Gender Female Weight 57 kg Height 169 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Children Two sons (Amin and Naim) Profession Actress and model Education Real Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático and Lycée Français de Madrid Native language Spanish, fluent in English Net worth $2 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Since the separation and pending divorce have been made public, many are curious about Hiba Abouk’s current boyfriend. As of the time of writing, Hiba is not reported to be in a relationship. Here is what we know of the star's life.

How old is Hiba Abouk?

Hiba Abouk (age 36 years as of August 2023) was born on 30 October 1986.

Hiba Abouk’s nationality

Hiba was born in Madrid, Spain, making her a Spanish national. She has Tunisian parents, with her father being of Libyan descent and having a Romani great-grandfather.

Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk attended the Balmain Festival as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 during happier times, on 29 September 2021. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Hiba Abouk’s height

The actress stands at 169 cm. In comparison, her footballer ex-husband Achraf Hakimi is 181 cm tall.

Hiba Abouk’s children

Hiba has two sons she shares with Achraf, Amin and Naim. Amin is the first child, born in 2020, and Naim was born in 2022. We do not know any more details as the former couple keeps their children out of the public eye.

Hiba Abouk’s movies and TV shows

The actress has had a successful career within the acting industry, with the following productions being her most prominent roles to date:

La isla de los nominados (2010)

El corazón del océano (2014)

El Príncipe (2014 to 2016)

Caribe 'Todo incluído' (2020)

Although those mentioned above are her most famous roles, Hiba also has many other films and TV show credits behind her name, with the complete list being available on IMDb.

Actress Hiba Abouk presented the new Xti shoe collection on 27 October 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Hiba Abouk’s net worth

Since Hiba has starred in various films, her net worth is in the millions. To be exact, she is valued at $2 million, according to multiple sources.

Hiba Abouk’s Instagram and social profiles

Hiba has both Instagram and X (Twitter). Her Instagram profile is under @hiba_abouk_, with 1.7 million followers. Her X (Twitter) page @HibaAbouk has 444.5K followers as of 30 August 2023.

Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, has been incredibly private about their marriage and subsequent divorce. She remains adamant that the separation is not due to Achraf's ongoing scandal, and neither seems to be in a new relationship as of 2023.

