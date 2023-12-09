Who is Patrick Cantlay's wife or fiancée, Nikki Guidish? Everything about her

American professional golfer Patrick Cantlay has enjoyed success in his career and has found a supportive partner in Nikki Guidish. Are the couple married, and if so, what do we know about Patrick Cantlay's wife? This article discusses the couple and Patrick and Nikki as individuals.

Patrick Cantlay and his now-wife Nikki at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in Rome, Italy. Photo: Scott Taetsch

The couple went public at the 2021 Memorial Tournament, the first of many tournaments Nikki attended in support of her talented partner. Nikki officially became Patrick Cantlay's fiancé during a romantic getaway in Napa, California, in September 2022. What else do we know of Patrick Cantlay's wife?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Nikki Julianne Guidish Date of birth November 12, 1991 Age 32 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Florida, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Jupiter, Florida, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Patrick Cantlay (2023) Ethnicity White Gender Female Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Parents Jerry Guidish and Ann Pamela Guidish Siblings Two brothers (Doug and Joseph) Profession Pharmacist Education The University of South Florida Native language English Social media profiles Instagram

Although Patrick's career shined, he experienced a traumatic event while playing. The Cantlay golfer tragedy saw Patrick be front and centre to witness the tragic hit-and-run death of Chris Roth, his friend and caddie who he was teammates with in high school too. Despite this hiccup and other personal struggles, Patrick became a successful and respected athlete.

Patrick Cantlay

The golf star has enjoyed massive success, entering the top 10 Official World Golf Rankings in 2019 and 54 consecutive weeks listed as the number-one amateur globally. Patrick is ranked fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). His notable wins include eight PGA Tour wins and being a member of the teams that won the US Ryder Cup (2020) and the Presidents Cup (2019 and 2022).

Who did Patrick Cantlay marry?

Patrick Cantlay’s wife, Nikki Guidish, has been a focal point during her husband's tournaments, being a supportive, constant figure during Patrick's professional ups and downs.

Details regarding their relationship remain under wraps as the couple do not publicly discuss it. However, Patrick Cantlay's girlfriend became his wife on Monday, October 2, 2023, in Rome, Italy.

Who was invited to Patrick Cantlay's wedding?

Patrick and Nikki kept their wedding private and exclusive, with little information regarding the day and the guests who attended. Golf Digest shared photos of the big day that Nikki shared on her Instagram page, which is the extent of the information accessible to the public.

Patrick Cantlay and Nikki Guidish at the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022, in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Andy Lyons

Patrick Cantlay's age

The golfer was born in Long Beach, California, USA, on March 17, 1992, and is 31 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Patrick Cantlay's net worth

SuperSport said Patrick earned over $42 million during his successful PGA Tour career. However, his overall net worth still needs to be confirmed and reported as anywhere from $17 million to $25 million. The most commonly reported value is $24 million.

Nikki Guidish

Nikki has become a supportive girlfriend, and now wife, to her successful golfer husband. When she is not attending a tournament to cheer her husband on, Nikki works as a pharmacist. Nikki's online fanbase has also begun to climb, with her giving us insight into the couple's personal life.

The couple married on October 2, 2023, in Rome, Italy. Photo: Sam Greenwood

Patrick Cantlay's wife’s age

Nikki Guidish was born on November 12, 1991. She is 31 and will be 32 years old at the time of writing. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Nikki Guidish do for a living?

People confirmed that Nikki studied at the University of South Florida and obtained a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D.) degree. Shortly after graduating, she started working for Publix as a pharmacist.

Social media profiles

Patrick Cantlay’s Instagram page has 138K followers as of November 9, 2023. His wife, Nikki, has an Instagram page with 24.3K followers as of November 9, 2023.

Nikki Guidish is best known as Patrick Cantlay's wife, constantly supporting him from the sidelines. But, Nikki is becoming a public figure identified separately from her husband, with an ever-growing fanbase online and in real life.

