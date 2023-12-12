Who are Jayson Tatum's parents, Brandy Cole and Justin Tatum?

As a premier forward in the current NBA landscape and a four-time NBA All-Star, Jayson Tatum is a critical player for the Boston Celtics. Yet, how much is known about the background and influence of Jayson Tatum's parents, Brandy Cole and Justin Tatum?

Jayson Tatum's parents, Justin Tatum and Brandy Cole-Barnes assumed parenthood in their teenage years, yet they dedicated themselves to nurturing and supporting him. Their unwavering commitment allowed their son to flourish into an NBA star, with him consistently acknowledging their pivotal role. Here is a look at Tatum's parents and their influence on his basketball journey.

Jayson Tatum's profile summary

Full name Jayson Christopher Tatum Nickname Taco Jay Gender Male Date of birth 3 March 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'8" Height in centimetres 203 Weight in pounds 210 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Brandy Cole-Barnes Father Justin Tatum Half-siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Ella Mai Children 1 School Chaminade College Preparatory School University Duke University Profession Professional basketball player Net worth $50 million Social media handle Instagram

Who are Jayson Tatum's parents?

Jayson Tatum's mom and dad are Brandy Cole-Barnes and Justin Tatum. They gave birth to him when they were high school sweethearts. The former couple were unmarried and separated after Jayson's birth.

Conceiving Jayson at 19 during their last year of high school, they raised him separately. Brandy primarily cared for him while Justin pursued college basketball at St. Louis University.

Does Jayson Tatum have a dad?

The basketball player's dad is Justin Tatum. He was born on 11 April 1979 in St. Louis, Missouri. This means Justin Tatum's age is 44 as of 2023.

He played basketball at Christian Brothers College High School and later at Saint Louis University, winning a conference championship. In addition to Jayson, Justin has two more children: Jaycob and Kayden.

What does Jayson Tatum's dad do?

The NBA star's dad was a professional basketball player before he switched careers and became a coach. After graduating with a degree in criminal justice in 2001, Justin played in Europe, including the Dutch league, for about three years. On returning to the United States, he shifted to coaching.

He has coached at his high school, Christian Brothers College, and was the athletics director at Soldan International Studies High School. He is the interim head coach for the Illawarra Hawks; he joined the team in February 2023.

Who is Jayson Tatum's mother?

His mother was born on 25 April 1979. This makes Jayson Tatum's mom's age 44. She excelled in volleyball at University City High School, earning a scholarship to the University of Tennessee.

However, due to becoming pregnant at 19, she had to pursue her education elsewhere; she studied political science and communications at the University of Missouri–St. Louis.

Since she separated from Justin, she married Marcus "Jake" Smart. Their wedding was held in 2016 in the Bahamas.

Is Jayson Tatum's mother a lawyer?

The basketball player's mother is a lawyer. She practices law in the St. Louis area and is recognised as an American businesswoman. She also studied business and law at St. Louis University School of Law.

Does Jayson Tatum have a family?

Jayson Tatum's family include his parents and step-siblings. He is also a proud father to his son, Jayson "Deuce" Christopher Tatum Jr., who was born on 6 December 2017.

Does Jayson Tatum have full custody of his son?

The NBA star does not have full custody of his son. He shares custody with his ex-girlfriend, Toriah. The two separated around 2016, a year before the Boston Celtics drafted Jayson in the NBA.

What is the estimated net worth of Jayson Tatum's parents?

According to Married Biography, Jayson Tatum's father has a reported net worth of $1 million from his playing and coaching career. His mother, Brandy Cole, has had a successful career, and her estimated net worth is about $1.5 million.

His parents have also benefited from their son, who has had a stellar NBA career with accolades. As of 2023, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jayson Tatum's net worth to be $50 million with a salary of over $33.7 million.

Jayson Tatum's parents, Brandy Cole and Justin, played crucial roles in shaping his NBA success. As his mother inspired him to succeed and his father coached him, they have also excelled in their fields. Together, they offer unwavering support to their accomplished son, showcasing a family united in personal and professional achievements.

