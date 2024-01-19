Who is Azwimmbavhi Rambuda, known as Mpho from Muvhango?

A popular South African series, Muvhango has various beloved characters that bring the storyline to life, including Mpho. Mpho from Muvhango’s real name is Azwimmbavhi Rambuda, and her life has some commonality with her onscreen character. Here, we discuss what we know of the rising star.

Although she is best known as Mpho from Muvhango, Azwimmbavhi has a successful life separate from her famous onscreen character. According to her social media, the talented young actor is also a director, subtitle editor, casting director, and model. Here is a summary of Azwimmbavhi Rambuda’s biography before detailing her private life.

Azwimmbavhi Rambuda’s profile summary and bio

Full name Azwimmbavhi Rambuda/Litelu Nickname Azwi Rambuda Date of birth December 1, 1988 Age 34 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Dzimauli, Northern Cape, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Lucky Litelu (2022) Ethnicity Black Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Rudzani and Sarah Rambuda Children One son (Lesedi) Profession Actor, director, subtitle editor, casting director, and model Education University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Net worth Between R1 million and R2 million (most commonly reported) Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Azwimmbavhi Rambuda's career took a turn from her educational background as an IT graduate, but her love for the entertainment industry triumphed over her studies. What is Azwimmbavhi getting up to as of 2024?

How old is Mpho from Muvhango?

Azwimmbavhi Rambuda’s date of birth is December 1, 1988, making Mpho from Muvhango’s age 34 at the time of writing. Azwimmbavhi's zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Mpho from Muvhango’s real husband

According to SNL24, Azwimmbavhi is married to a man named Lucky Litelu. Azwimmbavhi Rambuda’s husband is a businessman who is the CEO and founder of ICRD Group Holdings.

Azwimmbavhi frequently appreciates her husband and child online, showing apparent love and appreciation for her family.

Azwimmbavhi Rambuda’s education and career

Online sources report that Azwimmbavhi Rambuda studied at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). She graduated with a degree in Acting and Performance.

Once she graduated, Azwimmbavhi leaned into her passion and auditioned for various roles in Muvhango, eventually landing the role of Mpho. She has starred in the thriving South African series for multiple years as a recurring character.

Azwimmbavhi Rambuda’s career does not stop at acting. According to her social media, she has ventured into the production side of things and works behind the camera as a director, subtitle editor, and casting director.

Azwimmbavhi Rambuda’s parents

According to Savanna News, Azwimmbavhi's parents are Rudzani and Sarah Rambuda. Her father, Rudzani, is reported to be an architect, and her mother, Sarah, is an ANC councillor and retired teacher.

Like her character, Mpho, Azwimmbavhi also comes from royalty, as her grandfather (Rudzani’s father) was a chief. Both parents are believed to still reside in Limpopo.

Social media profiles

You can watch Azwimmbavhi Rambuda’s videos through her social media profiles, including her TikTok page, which has 141.4K followers as of January 13, 2024. Her Instagram page has 293K followers as of January 13, 2024, and her X (Twitter) page has 4,920 followers as of January 13, 2024.

Azwimmbavhi Rambuda is best known for her years-long role on Muvhango. However, Azwimmbavhi's career in entertainment has evolved, and she has become a jack-of-all-trades in front of and behind the camera.

