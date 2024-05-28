Bess Meisler: Get to know the 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' star

Bess Meisler is an American actress best known for her role as Grandma Yiayia in the classic romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding. She has not been seen on screen since appearing in the film's 2016 instalment. Where is she today?

Bess Meisler started acting in her early 60s and got her career breakthrough in her early 80s. She has since been in several films and TV shows. Despite her growing fame, the actress rarely makes public appearances and has not been in any major interviews.

Bess Meisler's profile summary

Full name Bess Meisler Date of birth July 19, 1922 Age 101 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth United States Nationality American Gender Female Profession Actress Known for Appearing in My Big Fat Greek Wedding

How old is Bess Meisler?

Bess Meisler's age in 2024 is 101 years. She was born on July 19, 1922, and is one of the few Hollywood stars who have lived beyond 100 years. Other stars known to have lived long to see a century include Norman Lear, Iris Apfel, Micheline Presle, June Spencer, Caren Marsh Doll, Kirk Douglas, Olivia de Havilland, Janis Paige, Luise Rainer, and Norman Lloyd.

Bess Meisler's nationality

The actress holds American citizenship. She was born and raised in the United States, where she still resides today.

Bess Meisler's acting career

Meisler started her acting career in theatre. She made her Broadway debut in 1981 in the musical revival of Fiddler on the Roof. She was a swing actor in the musical and portrayed several roles, including Yente, Goldie, and Shandel.

After a few years, she made her first TV appearance in 1987 at the age of 65 with her role as Mrs. Patelli on Hunter. After working on several projects, she got her big break in 2002 when she joined the My Big Fat Greek Wedding cast as Yiayia, Toula's worrisome grandmother and Kosta's mother.

Meisler was featured in the film's sequel, which came out in 2016. Nia Vardalos, who plays Toula in the movie, previously said in an interview on 'Today' that she was the reason why the movie took 14 years to make a sequel.

The wait is entirely my fault - all my fault – I wanted to wait until motherhood, and luckily, I did recently become a mother, and I started writing on my daughter's first day of kindergarten. And here we are...Honestly, so much changed when we got to the set on the first day. I'm a parent now. Joey's a parent, and things have changed in our lives.

Bess did not make a comeback in the third instalment of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which was released in 2023. Other stars who did not return to the franchise in 2023 include Michael Constantine, who passed away in 2021, Alex Wolf, and Ian Gomez.

Bess Meisler's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 2016 Mana-Yiayia Portokalos The Perfect Family 2011 Guest star Room 6 2006 Guest star Presidio Med 2006 Guest star Malcolm in the Middle 2000 Gorga (1 episode) The Comeback 2005 Guest star Daddy Day Care 2003 Old Gypsy Woman Becker 2003 Guest star My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2002 Yiayia Portokalos Eagleheart 2001 Evelyn Beverly Hills, 90210 2000 Rose Zuckerman Hunter 1987 Mrs. Patelli

Where is Bess Meisler today?

The actress has not appeared in any films or television shows since her last appearance on My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 in 2016. The now-101-year-old is known to keep a low profile.

Trivia

Meisler's acting career may not have been extensive, but her appearance on My Big Fat Greek Wedding as the matriarch of the Portokalos family was impactful. Here are some frequently asked questions;

Is Bess Meisler still alive?

The actress is still alive. There have been no reports of her passing, although she rarely makes public appearances.

When was Bess Meisler born?

The actress was born on July 19, 1922, in the United States. She is currently 101 years old.

What do they call the grandmother in My Big Fat Greek Wedding?

The grandma in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise is Yiayia, portrayed by actress Bess Meisler. The romantic comedy follows the life of Toula, a Greek woman who marries a non-Greek man, Ian.

How is Toula related to Aunt Voula?

Toula is Aunt Voula's niece in the film. Aunt Voula is portrayed as a caring and somewhat eccentric character who is part of Toula's large Greek family.

Is Nia Vardalos actually Greek?

Nia Vardalos is Greek-Canadian. She was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to Greek parents. Nia became a naturalized US citizen in 1999.

How much of My Big Fat Greek Wedding is true?

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' is partially inspired by a true story. Nia Vardalos, who writes and stars in the film as Toula, was married to American actor Ian Gomez, who is not of Greek descent. In her interview with ABC, Nia revealed she incorporated real-life events.

When I started to write 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' all I did was write down everything that had ever happened to me.

The film creators also ensured the project was a proper representation of Greek culture. Production designer Grant Armstrong told Focus Features that he wanted the film to represent Greece authentically.

I wanted to carry on those films' unique comic sensibility but also explore the world of Greece. I wanted to capture its magic, which is not that hard to do because the country is so amazing. In picking locations, I wanted to showcase the best of Greece, to find new aspects of it, and not feature those parts we have seen in other movies.

Despite Bess Meisler's limited screen time, she has left a lasting impression on the film industry. Her absence from the limelight is felt, but her legacy lives on through her MBFGW character Yiayia.

