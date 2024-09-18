Who is Keith Morrison's wife? All about Suzanne Perry

Suzanne Perry, the mother of Matthew Perry is the wife of broadcast journalist Keith Morrison, a correspondent for NBC Dateline. The couple married in 1981 when Matthew was 12 years old. Keith Morrison's wife remains out of the spotlight, but we have defied the odds to bring you lesser-known facts about the family.

Suzanne Perry is a writer and journalist. She served as a press secretary for former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Her son Matthew Perry was a famous actor known for portraying Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends. This article reveals details about Keith Morrison's wife, including her personal and professional life.

Suzanne Perry's profile summary

Who is Keith Morrison's wife?

Suzanne Perry was born in Canada on 22 July 1943 to her father, James Silas Warren Langford. She grew up alongside her brother, John Langford. Suzanne has a mixed ethnic background, with English, Irish, and French-Canadian roots.

Why is Suzanne Perry famous?

Matthew Perry's mother is a journalist, writer and the wife of Keith Morrison. Suzanne started her career as a television anchor in Canada and worked at Global Television News.

Suzanne later joined politics and served as a press secretary for the former Canadian prime minister, Pierre Trudeau. She has also worked as a fundraiser and political consultant.

Suzanne Perry's net worth

According to sources such as BinaryTides, and Gistlover.com, the Canadian journalist's net worth is alleged to be around $11 million and $12 million. She has earned wealth from her career as a journalist, political consultant, and writer.

Suzanne Perry and her spouses

Keith Morrison was bouncing between jobs in Vancouver and Toronto when he met Suzanne. They married on 2 May 1981.

Before marrying Keith Morrison, Suzanne was married to John Bennett Perry, an American actor and former fashion model. Their marriage lasted for two years, from 1968 until 1970.

Keith Morrison and Suzanne Perry's children

Suzanne Perry and Keith Morrison had each one child from their previous marriages before they married in 1981. Suzanne Perry had a 10-year-old Matthew Perry, and Morrison had Michael Morrison. They welcomed their firstborn, Caitlin, after their marriage in 1981. Their other children include Emily, Will and Madeline.

What happened to Matthew Perry?

Suzanne Perry's eldest child, Matthew Perry, passed away on 28 October 2023. The actor is famous for portraying Chandler in Friends. Matthew Perry was found in a pool at his home in LA. According to CBS News, his death was accidental. The autopsy report found trace amounts of ketamine in his stomach.

Matthew's cause of death was listed as acute effects of ketamine, with contributing factors listed as drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects. The actor, who struggled with addiction, had been receiving medically supervised ketamine treatments for anxiety and depression.

The report concluded that his death was not from his prior infusion therapy, but the drug was taken in another manner. The famous actor received his treatment one and a half weeks before his death, and the drug's half-life is 3-4 hours.

Were Matthew Perry and Keith Morrison close?

The two were close. In an interview with Today, the Canadian journalist said he was there for Matthew after he married his mother and never tried to replace his biological father, John Bennett.

I never tried to replace his dad, but I was there for him, and he knew it, and we were close.

In the aforementioned interview with Today, Keith Morrison said that he felt his presence everywhere and that the news of his stepson's death came as a surprise to him. Below was his response when asked whether he still felt his presence.

You know we do this funny trope 'Dateline' that lit up a room, the centre of the room. Well, he was always the centre of attention everywhere he went. That kind of personality, he was goofy, he was funny…but even if he didn't say a word, he was the centre of attention. So yes, I mean, that is gone; you still feel the echo of it everywhere.

FAQs

Who was Matthew Perry's mom?

The famous Canadian actor's mother, Suzanne Perry, is a journalist, writer and political consultant. She had Matthew from her previous marriage to John Bennett.

Is Keith Morrison still married to Suzanne Perry?

The Canadian journalist is still married to his wife, Suzanne Perry. There is no information concerning their divorce. Moreover, according to the New York Post, the two were pictured walking together in 2023 after their son's death.

How long has Keith Morrison been married to Matthew Perry's mom?

Suzanne Perry and Keith Morrison were married in 1981. Therefore, they have been married for 43 years as of 2024.

How is Keith Morrison related to Matthew Perry?

Keith Morrison is Matthew Perry's stepfather. The Canadian journalist married Matthew Perry's mom when Matthew was 10.

Keith Morrison's wife, Suzanne Perry, is a Canadian journalist, political consultant and writer. She married Keith Morrison in 1981, and they welcomed 4 children. Sadly, she lost her eldest son, Matthew Perry, in 2023.

