Who is Summer Pardi? Meet Jon Pardi's wife and better half

Summer Pardi is a celebrity wife married to American country singer, record producer, and songwriter Jon Pardi. She is a businesswoman and hairstylist who became famous following her relationship with the singer.

Summer Pardi and her husband, Jon Pardi, have enjoyed a great relationship since they met.

Jon's wife has kept most of her personal life away from the limelight. The couple tied the knot in November 2020 and have two daughters. So, how was Summer Pardi before and after meeting Jon? Here is everything you need to know about her.

Summer Pardi's profile summary

Full name Summer Fawn Duncan Pardi Date of birth 28 May 1989 Age 35 (as of September 2024) Place of birth Clovis, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Parents Larry and Sharon Duncan Spouse Jon Pardi Children Presley and Sienna Grace Occupation Hairstylist, businesswoman Social media Instagram

Who is Summer Pardi?

Summer Pardi (age 35 as of September 2024) was born on 28 May 1989 in Clovis, California, United States of America. Summer Pardi's parents are Larry and Sharon Duncan, but she has not revealed details about her siblings or where she studied.

What does Summer do for a living?

Jon Pardi's wife is a businesswoman and hairdresser. Summer worked as a hairstylist in her saloon and Spa before meeting the musician. She said,

I have been a hairstylist for 13 years, and with that, you become family with your clients, so they know all the good, bad and ugly of your life.

Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan attend the 2021 CMT Artist Of The Year in Nashville, Tennessee.

What is Summer Pardi's height?

She is 1.72 m, or 5 feet 8 inches, tall. According to Celebrity Heights, Summer is shorter than her husband, Jon. The singer is 1.92 m, or 6 feet 3 inches tall.

How did Summer and Jon meet?

Summer Duncan met Jon Pardi in 2017 at a concert in Denver, Colo. The Dirt On My Boot singer opened up about their love story. Is Summer Jon Pardi's first wife? The singer revealed that Duncan Pardi was the first girl she ever dated. He said,

Summer was love at first sight for the first time ever in my life. She was the first girl I've ever dated where I felt like she had my back and that we really are a team.

Summer Duncan and Jon Pardi attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on 6 June 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The hairstylist also disclosed her first encounter with Jon, saying,

Jon's mom sent him my number. He was performing in my hometown, and he called me and invited me to the show. I was in Las Vegas so I said, ‘Maybe next time you’re in town.’ Obviously, I wasn't aware of how tour life worked so he came back with, ‘How about I fly you to Denver next week?'

Their mothers, Sharon Duncan and Shellie Pardi-Harrington, reportedly hooked them up and the couple quickly hit it off.

Jon and Summer's wedding

Jon and her lovebird engaged after his show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in October 2019. The couple tied the knot on 21 November 2020 at Saddle Woods Farm in Tennessee.

Jon and Summers wedding in 2020.

The singer's longtime friend and stylist, John Murphy, married the couple, while his father and tour manager, Trey Wilson, were his groomsmen. Jon and Summer had initially planned for the event in Montana before the pandemic delayed the occasion. She said,

We had an entire lodge rented out for three days for a wedding weekend extravaganza with events daily, a spa, chefs… But then COVID hit, and that all went away.

Did Summer Pardi have a baby?

The hairstylist has two daughters with Jon. They welcomed their first girl, Presley Fawn, in February 2023, while their second child, Sienna Grace, was born in July 2024.

Summer Pardi's net worth

The mother of two has not disclosed her net worth, but she is married to one of the wealthiest singers on earth. So, what is Jon Pardi's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo Finance, the singer is worth approximately $8 million as of September 2024.

What is Jon Pardi's real name?

The Heartache Medication artist's real name is Jonathan Ryan Pardi. He was born on 20 May 1985 to Shellie Harrington and John. He is a songwriter, singer, and record producer signed to Capitol Nashville.

Jon Pardi performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on 13 September 2024 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Summer Pardi's husband has multiple studio albums and singles. He released his debut song, Missin' You Crazy, in 2012. Jon's top songs include,

Up All Night (2013)

(2013) Head Over Boots (2015)

(2015) She Ain't in It (2016)

(2016) Night Shift (2016)

(2016) Dirt on My Boots (2016)

(2016) Heartache on the Dance Floor (2017)

(2017) Heartache Medication (2019)

(2019) Ain't Always the Cowboy (2019)

(2019) Me and Jack (2019)

(2019) Tequila Little Time (2019)

(2019) Ain't Always the Cowboy (2020)

(2020) Wherever I May Roam (2021)

(2021) Last Night Lonely (2022)

(2022) Fill 'Er Up (2022)

(2022) Friday Night Heartbreaker (2024)

Frequently asked questions

Summer and her husband have active social media accounts where they often post updates of their lives and share personal insights while communicating directly with their fans. Here are the frequently asked questions about the country singer's wife.

Is Summer Pardi on Instagram? She is on Instagram with over 291k followers as of September 2024. Her husband has over 355.4k followers on X(Twitter) and over 954k on Instagram.

She is on Instagram with over 291k followers as of September 2024. Her husband has over 355.4k followers on X(Twitter) and over 954k on Instagram. Is Jon Pardi still married? The famous country rocker has been married to his wife since November 2020. They have two daughters, Presley Fawn and Sienna Grace.

The famous country rocker has been married to his wife since November 2020. They have two daughters, Presley Fawn and Sienna Grace. Where did Jon Pardi go to college? He attended Butte College in Chico. While in the school, at 18, he played in small dive bars in Sacramento.

He attended Butte College in Chico. While in the school, at 18, he played in small dive bars in Sacramento. How long have Summer and Jon Pardi been together? The dynamic couple met in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. They tied the knot in 2020. The couple has been married for three years and have been in a relationship for seven years.

The dynamic couple met in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. They tied the knot in 2020. The couple has been married for three years and have been in a relationship for seven years. What does Summer do for a living? Jon's wife is a businesswoman and a hairdresser. She has worked as a hairdresser for over 13 years.

Summer Pardi and her husband, Jon, have led an inspiring love story since they first met in 2017. Although they are discreet about their relationship, they have spoken openly about how they met and how their love story has evolved.

