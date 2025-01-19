What happened to Atila Altaunbay? The story of Grace Jones' ex-husband

Atila Altaunbay was a talented Turkish singer, model, bodyguard, and philanthropist. He gained widespread fame following his highly publicized relationship with Grace Jones, a popular Jamaican actress, model, and singer. However, the duo ended their relationship abruptly, raising speculations and controversies.

Following their separation, Atila Altaunbay chose a more private life. He returned to his family and engaged in philanthropic efforts, focusing on helping the underprivileged. Although he remained out of the public eye, his connection to Grace Jones kept him in the spotlight.

Atila Altaunbay's profile summary

Full name Atila Altaunbay Gender Male Date of birth 1976 Date of death October 2021 Age 45 years old (at the time of death) Place of birth Turkey Nationality Turkish Ethnicity Arab Height 5 feet 7 in Weight 68 kg (approx) Profession Model, singer, bodyguard, philanthropist Net worth $800,000 (approx)

Atila Altaunbay's bio and early life

Atila Altaunbay was born in 1976 in Turkey into a Muslim family. He spent his early childhood in Turkey before relocating to Belgium, where he pursued his education. Atila also trained in various skills, including CPR, AED, and martial arts, which later contributed to his career as a bodyguard.

Atila worked multiple jobs, including as a pizza delivery driver. He also explored interests in the arts, attempting modelling, singing, and performing at events such as weddings.

Where is Atila Altaunbay now?

Atila passed on in mid-October 2021 and is buried in Belgium, where he spent his early childhood. Following his sudden demise, Helping Hands Belgium announced his death on its Facebook page, conveying deep sorrow at the loss of its esteemed president. They wrote,

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our esteemed president, our elder brother, and our comrade in the cause. We are witnesses to the services he provided and his struggle. May God grant him paradise.

According to WheelWhales, Atila's funeral was held at the Antwerpen Mehmet Akif Mosque. However, only close family and loved ones attended the service.

Grace Jones and Atila Altaunbay's relationship timeline

Grace Jones and Atila first met in the late 1980s when he worked as her bodyguard at a club in Belgium. Their professional connection quickly blossomed into a romantic relationship. After dating privately for several months, Grace proposed to Atila during a trip to Rio de Janeiro for Carnival.

Atila Altaunbay married Jones in a private ceremony on February 24, 1996. However, their marriage faced complications due to the officiant's credentials, necessitating a second wedding officiated by Grace's father in Syracuse, New York.

Their marriage was tumultuous and marked by significant challenges, including a notable age difference of 27 years and conflicts over Grace's interactions with other men. Tensions escalated when Atila allegedly threatened Grace with a knife, ultimately leading to their separation in 2004.

What is Atila Altaunbay's net worth?

According to Celebrity Hunk and Kemi Filani News, Atila Altaunbay's net worth is alleged to be approximately $800,000. His wealth primarily stemmed from his lifetime ventures as a singer, model, and bodyguard. His ex-wife, Grace Jones, has a net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

FAQs

Atila Altaunbay was a well-known Turkish bodyguard, model, and singer. Below are some frequently asked questions about the Turkish national;

Who was Grace Jones' first husband?

Jones' first husband was Chris Stanley, whom she married in 1989 and divorced in 1991. Her second husband was Atila Altaunbay who she married in 1996 and divorced in 2004.

After separating from Grace Jones in 2004, Atila returned to his family. He also focused on philanthropic work, dedicating himself to helping the underprivileged through volunteer organizations like Helping Hands Belgium.

Who is the black actress Grace Jones?

Jones, whose full name is Grace Beverly Jones (age 76 years as of 2025), was born on May 19, 1948, in Spanish Town, Jamaica. She is a top singer, songwriter, model, and actress. During her teenage years, she moved to Syracuse, New York, and began her career as a model in the 1970s.

Some of Jones' albums include Portfolio (1977), Fame (1978), and Muse (1979). She has also featured in top movies like Conan the Destroyer (1984) and A View to a Kill (1985).

Who is Grace Jones married to now?

Grace Jones is currently not married. She was previously married to Atila Altaunbay from February 24, 1996, until their separation in 2004. Although they never officially divorced due to difficulties locating Altaunbay for the legal process, they consider themselves separated.

Who is Grace Jones' son?

Grace Jones has one son, Paulo Goude, born on November 12, 1979, from her relationship with French director and graphic designer Jean-Paul Goude. Paulo Goude has followed in his mother's footsteps as a model and musician.

Jean-Paul has been involved in various creative projects, including his band Trybez. During a 2009 interview, Paulo thanked his mother for her immense career support. He said,

She's the reason I'm alive, and I wouldn't appreciate music so much when she hadn't taken me on tour as a baby, just like I'm taking her granddaughter on tour now.

Additionally, Jean-Paul has a daughter named Athena, whom he shares with fellow bandmate Azella Amigues. In an interview with the Guardian in 2017, Jones proudly spoke about her then-eight-year-old granddaughter. She said,

Her name is Athena, she’s eight and she’s so gifted. She plays classical piano without looking at the keys, she’s an amazing dancer and she paints and sings. I love combing her hair.

Atila Altaunbay's life story is one of unexpected turns, capturing the attention of many. From his humble beginnings as a pizza delivery boy in Belgium, he rose to fame as the husband of iconic singer Grace Jones. Eight years later, the couple walked their separate ways in 2004.

