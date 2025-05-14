Itzhak Ezratti's net worth: a breakdown of his $1.9B fortune

Itzhak Ezratti's net worth, estimated in billions, reflects his decades-long career in business and entrepreneurship. Itzhak's name ruled the headlines after his company, GL Homes, unveiled its new luxury 55+ communities within its Valencia line in early 2025.

Itzhak Ezratti (L) and son Misha Ezratti (R). Itzhak Ezratti is a name synonymous with visionary leadership and residential development. Photo: @bizjournals (modified by author)

The Ezratti family fortune stands at an impressive $1.9 billion thanks to their involvement in the construction sector.

thanks to their involvement in the construction sector. Itzhak Ezratti co-founded GL Homes in 1976 alongside his father-in-law, Joseph Hanin.

alongside his father-in-law, Joseph Hanin. He relocated to the United States from Israel and worked as a bank teller in Washington, D.C., before moving to Florida.

in Washington, D.C., before moving to Florida. Although he steered GL Homes to become one of the best home-building companies in Florida, Ezratti stepped down as the president in 2016.

Itzhak Ezratti’s profile summary

Full name Itzhak Ezratti Gender Male Date of birth 1952 Age 73 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Israel Current residence Indian Creek, Florida, United States Nationality American Relationship status Married Son Misha Ezratti, Famous as Co-founder of GL Homes Profession Entrepreneur

What is Itzhak Ezratti’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Itzhak Ezratti's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $1.9 billion. His wealth stems from his successful venture as the co-founder of GL Homes, which mainly focuses on home construction.

Itzhak Ezratti is a visionary leader in Florida's real estate market. Photo: @24-7PressRelease (modified by author)

A look at GL Homes, founded by Itzhak Ezratti

Ezratti and his father-in-law, engineer Joseph Hanin, co-founded GL Homes in 1976, where they started with a modest duplex project in Hollywood, Florida.

The company gained significant momentum after Hurricane Andrew in 1992, when it met the urgent housing needs of displaced residents, as stated by Forbes.

Itzhak established the company's reputation for building high-quality homes and master-planned for over 55 communities. Under Ezratti's guidance, GL Homes has become one of Florida's largest home builders, providing homes to over 100,000 people.

Who is the CEO of GL Homes?

Misha Ezratti, Itzhak Ezratti's son, is the president and CEO of GL Homes. He succeeded his father's leadership in 2017.

Itzhak stepped down as the firm's president in 2016 and took up the role of chairman. After taking up GL Homes' leadership, Misha upholds his dad's culture and beliefs.

Itzhak Ezratti and Diana Morrison at the 33rd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner at The New York Hilton Midtown on September 24, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola

What does the GL stand for in GL Homes?

The initials GL in GL Homes stand for Good Luck. The value of "good luck" is seen as a catalyst for hard work and success, and it is a guiding principle for the company.

Who owns GL Homes?

The Ezratti family owns GL Homes. Itzhak Ezratti co-founded the construction company in 1976 alongside his father-in-law, Joseph Hanin, in Davie, Florida, United States.

Itzhak Ezratti and Lemor Prywes at Leila Taghinia-Milani Heller Gallery on February 05, 2009 in New York City. Photo by Ben Gabbe

Trivia

Ezratti resides in Indian Creek, Florida, United States, alongside his family.

Itzhak is reportedly married and has three children with his wife, although their identities are not publicly known.

GL Homes remains family-owned and operated, with Itzhak Ezratti as the chairman and his son Misha as the president.

Ezratti's vision for GL Homes went beyond constructing houses - he aimed to create lifestyle-driven, resort-style communities with high-end amenities, setting a new standard for Florida living.

Itzhak Ezratti's net worth is nothing short of impressive. With passion and determination, the billionaire built his career from working as a bank teller in Washington, D.C, to becoming an entrepreneurial giant in the construction business.

