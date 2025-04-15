Behind Lakiha Spicer's net worth: How Mike Tyson's wife makes her money

Mike Tyson’s wife, Lakiha Spicer, is known for being a supportive partner who earns her own money. But, like her famous husband, Lakiha has also experienced controversy. This article discusses Lakiha Spicer's net worth, personal life, and fraud controversy.

Lakiha’s net worth is reportedly in the millions. Photo: Tommaso Boddi and Barry King (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Lakiha Spicer met her now-husband, Mike Tyson, at a boxing match in 2004, which she attended with her father, Shamsud-din Ali.

in 2004, which she attended with her father, Shamsud-din Ali. Lakiha and Mike had an on-and-off relationship, but finally wed in June 2009.

had an on-and-off relationship, but Lakiha, along with various family members, was embroiled in controversy in the early 2000s when she was involved in a fraudulent college course scheme.

Lakiha Spicer's profile summary

Full name Lakiha Tyson (née Spicer) Nickname ‘Kiki’ Date of birth June 11, 1977 Age 47 at the time of writing (April 2025) Birthplace Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Between Las Vegas, Nevada and Delray Beach, Florida Nationality American Marital status Married to Michael Gerard Tyson (2009) Ethnicity Mixed (African-American and Muslim background) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Education Cheltenham High School Social media Instagram

What is Lakiha Spicer's net worth?

Lakiha Spicer's net worth, according to EssentiallySports, is between $1 million and $3 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, Mike Tyson’s net worth is $30 million.

Mike's value is believed to have significantly increased following his comeback fight with Jake Paul, with TheStreet and GB News reporting his latest value as $50 million.

Lakiha Spicer's job as an entrepreneur provides her with a comfortable net worth. Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen (modified by author)

Source: Original

Did Mike Tyson give $20 million to his wife?

Yes, Mike earned $20 million from his November 15, 2024, comeback fight against Jake Paul, which he later said he would give the full value to his wife. The match took place at the AT&T Stadium in the heart of Arlington, Texas, USA. Jake defeated Mike via unanimous decision, and the fight was livestreamed on Netflix.

Although Mike lost, he thanked his wife, Lakiha, for standing by him throughout his ups and downs. Boxing TV quoted him as saying:

'I'm very happy my wife and I got together. I don't know what I would've done without her. Money doesn't mean anything to me because she's my world so I better give it to her. Her love is worth more than $20 million.'

How much is Mike Tyson's estate worth?

Mike Tyson's estate's value is believed to be closely associated with his net worth, at around $50 million. This value comes at a stark contrast to the boxing legend's former value of between $300 and $400 million during the peak of his career in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

A fall from grace and financial struggles

Although the boxing icon enjoyed years of commercial success, his finances became strained following Mike's infamous Las Vegas match against Evander Holyfield in 1997. Mike famously bit Evander's ear twice, resulting in disqualification from the bout, a fine, and a year-long ban from boxing.

Mike’s wife has stuck by his side through thick and thin. Photo: Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This controversy, along with his personal relationships and lavish lifestyle sprawled throughout the tabloids in the 90s, saw a decline in Mike's tumultuous boxing career. His decreasing fights and penchant for living lavishly saw him file for bankruptcy in 2003, while $23 million in debt. In an affidavit regarding the filing, Mike wrote:

'I have been in financial distress since 1998, when I was burdened with substantial debt to Showtime, taxing authorities, and parties to litigation, Since that time, although my fight income, various asset sales, and litigation recoveries have enabled me to pay a lot of my debt, I am still unable to pay my bills.'

Since filing for bankruptcy, Mike's finances slowly began to improve. His slow but steady return to the entertainment and sporting world, along with his cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, played a significant role in his return from financial ruin.

What does Lakiha Spicer do for a living?

Mike Tyson's wife works as an entrepreneur and owns a clothing boutique. The businesswoman also co-wrote the 2012 play Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth. The one-man play was directed by Spike Lee and made it to Broadway.

Lakiha met Mike when she was 18 and he was 28. Photo: Paul Redmond (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lakha Spicer's kids with Mike Tyson

Lakiha met Mike when she was 18 and he was 28 at one of his boxing matches. Although their relationship was on and off, the couple wed on June 6, 2009, at the La Bella Wedding Chapel at the Las Vegas Hilton.

The couple share two children, Milan and Morocco. Mike's children from previous relationships include Miguel Leon, Exodus, Mikey Lorna, Amir, and Ramsay.

Lakiha Spicer’s parents

Her parents are Shamsud din Ali and Faridah Ali. Lakiha's stepfather, Shamsud, was an influential Muslim cleric who had boxing connections in Philadelphia and personally knew promoter Don King. Their connection is how Lakiha and Mike first met.

The couple met through her father’s connections at a boxing event in which Mike was fighting. Photo: Nicolò Campo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Legal woes

Lakiha's mother, Faridah, was the director of a Philadelphia-based Muslim school. Faridah, Shamsud, Lakiha, and Azheem Spicer were convicted on fraud charges regarding conspiring to defraud a community college out of an estimated $224,000 in 2004.

The family members set up an education program for adults, but the program had ghost students to make up the numbers and offered nonexistent classes. Shamsud was convicted of federal racketeering and sentenced to seven years in prison, while Faridah was given a year of house arrest.

Lakiha was sent to prison for six months, while her brother, Azheem, appealed his sentence. He was resentenced to four years of probation, under certain conditions.

Lakiha Spicer's religious beliefs

Lakiha comes from a Muslim family. In 2011, the couple held a surprise vow renewal in Las Vegas, initially telling their 150 guests that the event was a joint birthday party.

The couple renewed their vows in 2011 and have remained happily married. Photo: Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Although Lakiha Spicer's net worth is reported differently, most sources estimate it to be in the millions. Mike's grand gesture of gifting his wife his boxing fee from the Jake Paul fight increases Lakiha's otherwise speculated net worth.

READ ALSO: Darryl Baum: Meet Mike Tyson's bodyguard who shot 50 Cent

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about another person who played a significant role in Mike Tyson's life, his former bodyguard, Darryl Baum. Darryl, who was killed in Brooklyn in 2000, is notorious for shooting 50 Cent.

What happened between 50 Cent and Darryl? This article details what occurred and provides information on Darryl's personal and professional life.

Source: Briefly News