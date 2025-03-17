Michael B. Jordan's new girlfriend: is the Creed star dating anyone?
After his relationship with Lori Harvey ended, inquiries about Michael B. Jordan's new girlfriend have been among the hot topics about him. The Creed star has also been linked to several high-profile women, including Kendall Jenner, Amber Jepson, and Snoh Aalegra.
The sacrifice, the compromise that comes with a partnership and a relationship, and understanding how to make that all work, sometimes it gives me anxiety and pause.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Michael B. Jordan's profile summary
- Who is Michael B. Jordan's new girlfriend?
- Who has Michael B. Jordan dated in the past?
- Trivia
Key takeaways
- Michael B. Jordan's dating history includes high-profile women like Lori Harvey, Amber Jepson, and Gisselle Meneses-Nunez.
- Bakari's relationship with Lori Harvey was his longest public relationship.
- Michael is currently single, probably focusing on his career.
Michael B. Jordan's profile summary
|Full name
|Michael Bakari Jordan
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|February 9, 1987
|Age
|38 years old (as of March 2025)
|Place of birth
|Santa Ana, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Height
|6 feet
|Weight
|75 kg (approx)
|Father
|Michael A. Jordan
|Mother
|Donna Jordan
|Siblings
|Jamila and Khalid
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Actor, producer, and director
|Net worth
|$50 million
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookX (Twitter)
Who is Michael B. Jordan's new girlfriend?
The Creed star is allegedly single and focusing on his career. During a January 2023 monologue, while hosting the SNL, the actor talked about his breakup with Lori Harvey. Michael said,
I went through my very first public breakup. Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m gonna get in better shape.
Who has Michael B. Jordan dated in the past?
Michael B. Jordan has been linked to several high-profile women in the past. Some of his ex-girlfriends include:
1. Amber Jepson
In 2023, after breaking up with Lori Harvey, Michael was rumoured to be dating UK model Amber Jepson. Their paths allegedly crossed when Michael acquired stakes in the English football club AFC Bournemouth.
2. Lori Harvey
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were first romantically linked in November 2020 after they were spotted at an airport in Atlanta, Georgia. After a year and a half of dating, the couple walked their separate ways in June 2022. Lori is the adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey.
3. Ashlyn Castro
Michael was spotted with Ashlyn Castro at a club in 2017. They were later spotted in 2022 dancing at a French Riviera nightclub. Despite the speculations, neither the film star nor the social media personality addressed the rumours.
4. Snoh Aalegra
Michael was rumoured to be dating musician Snoh Aalegra after he was featured in her Whoa music video. However, he refuted these claims in a candid interview with Extratv. Michael said,
It was a great time… We made it happen. I'm a big fan. Her album's awesome.
5. Gisselle Meneses-Nunez
In 2016, the Black Panther star had a situationship with Gisselle Meneses-Núñez, a real estate agent. This entanglement recently gained attention during a reality show, Selling the City, which premiered on Netflix on January 3, 2025.
The realtor revealed their history with Jordan and expressed frustration when her colleague did not inform her about her new client. Gisselle told the cameras,
This client is someone who I had a situationship with seven years ago. But we are still in touch and we are still good friends.
6. Kiki Layne
In the summer of 2019, Michael was seen spending time with Kiki Layne. According to a source who exclusively spoke to US Weekly, the pair were seen displaying affection before leaving in the same car. The source stated that,
Jordan stayed there for a long time, and as the night went on, Kiki didn’t leave his side and they didn’t stop talking all night..
7. Iggy Azalea
In 2012, there were speculations that Jordan was dating rapper Iggy Azalea after she tweeted a suggestive post about the film director. Michael disputed these claims.
Is Michael B. Jordan married?
At the time of writing, Michael B. Jordan is not married. Following his public breakup with Lori Harvey in 2022, he has described himself as single and focused on balancing his career and personal life.
Which Kardashian dated Michael B. Jordan?
Michael B. Jordan has not dated any of the Kardashian Sisters. However, he was linked to Kendall Jenner in 2015 after they were spotted at the MET-Gala after-party.
The Creed actor restated these speculations during a GQ interview. Jordan said,
Kendall’s a friend of mine, you know. I don’t know her, like, that well, but I know her enough. People’s perspective on that is what it is.
There have also been rumours that Kim and Khloe are interested in the Hollywood star. Despite these allegations, neither the sisters nor Michael has confirmed the relationship.
Why did Lori and Michael break up?
The split reportedly stemmed from being at different stages in their lives. According to a close source of the couple, Jordan, then 35, was ready to commit to a long-term relationship, while Harvey, 25, prioritized her career and personal freedom.
Trivia
- Jordan, whose full name is Michael Bakari Jordan (aged 38 years old as of March 2025), was born on February 9, 1987, in Santa Ana, California, and raised in Newark, New Jersey.
- Michael B. Jordan's net worth is estimated at $50 million.
- The Black Panther actor gained recognition for his role in Fruitvale Station (2013), portraying Oscar Grant III.
- Jordan made his directorial debut with Creed III (2023), where he also portrayed Adonis Creed.
- Michael B. Jordan has no publicly known kids.
- The Sinners star has voiced characters in animated series and video games, including Cyborg in Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.
Details about Michael B. Jordan's new girlfriend sparks curiosity, fueling speculation about his romantic life from fans and media alike. Whether single or committed, Jordan continues to focus on his career in the film industry.
