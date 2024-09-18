Different types of coats for men: From casual to formal styles

Coats have emerged as a significant piece of wardrobe. There are different types of coats for men, ranging from casual to formal wear. You only need to pick the perfect wear that complements your style and fashion.

Italian singer and actor Matteo Paolillo (R), former footballer David Beckham (C), and a model at a Louis Vuitton Menswear event. Photo: Victor Boyko, Karwai Tang, Fotonoticias (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Many people like coats because they provide comfort and warmth. They are worn with other clothing, such as sweaters, dress shirts, chinos, wool pants, or jeans. So, what are men's dress coats called? We highlight the different coat styles and when and what to wear them with.

How many types of coats are there?

There are dozens of coats, from short to long coats, named according to their designs, lengths, and purposes. The short ones are usually double-breasted and end around the hip, while the long ones often reach the knee or below. Here is a breakdown of the various types of coats and their names.

Coat Type of wear Blazer Formal and casual Tuxedo Formal Single-breasted overcoat Formal and casual Double-breasted overcoat Formal Trench coat Formal Balmacaan Casual Peacoat Casual Duster Casual Chore Casual Chesterfield Formal Raincoat Casual Rugged parka Casual Overall coat Casual Mackintosh Formal Shearling Casual Duffle Formal and casual Overcoat Formal Funnel neck Semi-formal Sherwani Formal Lab coat Casual

Male celebrities such as David Beckham, Drake, and Ben Affleck have set the standard with their unique taste and style. Carin Nakanishi, a renowned fashion expert, explained what it takes to choose a good one. She said,

A good coat is the one thing that defines your whole winter look. It's the piece that people see you in the most, your seasonal statement, so you've got to make it count.

Whether going for a special evening or a cocktail party with friends, you may need to dress up for the occasion. Here is a detailed explanation of the various types of coats you can wear to stand out.

Blazer

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling (R) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (L) wearing blazers. Photo: David Gannon, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A blazer is similar to a suit jacket. It is a classy outfit often worn with a shirt and different ties or without a tie. It also matches with jeans or trousers. Blazers are versatile and fit as casual or formal outfits. You can wear them in informal and semi-formal events.

Tuxedo

Elon Musk wearing a tuxedo during the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 13 April 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Tuxedos are stylish men's wear that is ideal for formal occasions such as weddings, dance parties, or formal dinners. They come in several designs, patterns, and styles. Tuxedo accessories include a dress shirt, shoes, bow tie, cufflinks, studs, or pocket squares.

Single-breasted overcoat

Single-breast overcoats are common styles among men. Photo: @GAZMANClothing, @Burberry (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

It is one of the simplest and easiest to wear, suitable for all body shapes and heights. The single-breasted overcoat ends below the knee with a single vent at the back.

The overcoat has one column of buttons and one set of buttonholes. You can wear it to formal or casual events with a casual shirt and leather shoes.

Double-breasted overcoat

Double-breasted overcoats are stylish coats loved by men. Photo: @The Bespoke Dudes (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

It is similar to the single-breasted one but has two columns, usually with two, three or four rows of buttons. The double-breasted brand is ideal for formal occasions with a formal shirt and dress shoes. It has more buttons and is more stylish than the single-breasted.

Trench coat

A man wears a navy blue long trench coat during the 2020 Milan Fashion Week Menswear Fall. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Trench coats are lighter and excellent for milder weather. They represent elegance and professionalism. A trench coat has shoulder straps, double-breasted clasps, a chin strap, a belt, and a triangular edge. You can wear it with a dress shirt and leather shoes.

Balmacaan

The balmacaan overcoat has unique designs that are ideal for casual wear. Photo: @the consortium store, @Vaatturiliike Sauma Oy (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Balmacaans are known for their single-breasted front, raglan sleeves, and Prussian collar. Their design makes them one of the best men's winter coat styles, suitable for casual and semi-formal occasions. Balmacaan accessories include sweatshirts, scarves and casual shoes or boots.

Peacoat

Spanish supermodel Jon Kortajarena is wearing a dark orange peacoat with a printed tie and shirt. Photo: Melodie Jeng

Source: Getty Images

A peacoat is a double-breasted, shorter casual garment suitable for colder and milder weather conditions. The US Navy has worn one since the beginning of the 20th century. It can be paired with jeans, dress shoes, boots, or a turtleneck.

Duster

Men's duster coats have unique designs and come in different colours. Photo: @Kateřina Geislerová - clothing, @Nifty Genius (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

This is one of the common types of long coats designed to protect riders from dust on the road or while riding on horseback. Dusters have become modern trends and stylish. You can wear your official outfit underneath it to protect them from dust.

Chore

Fashion Designer John Jarrett wears a blue chore jacket and jeans in London, England. Photo: Kirstin Sinclair (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The outfit was traditionally made for manual workers to shield them from dirt during construction. Chores are lightweight and durable, accompanied by leather shoes and casual shirts.

Chesterfield

Model Johannes Huebl (L) and other people wearing Chesterfield courts at different events. Photo: Andrew Toth, Estrop, @Johnstons of Elgin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chesterfield is a single or double-breasted overcoat that originated in Chesterfield, England, in the 19th century. It is a formal outfit accompanied by a formal shirt, tailored trousers, and leather dress shoes.

Raincoat

Men's raincoats come in several designs that protect people from rain. Photo: Estrop, Edward Berthelot (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The raincoat is a crucial piece of outerwear that protects people from rain and elements. It is made of water-resistant materials. Modern designer raincoats are stylish and can be worn with knee-high boots, a shirt, and trousers.

Rugged parka

People wear parka coats during cold seasons. Some have hooded fur to keep you warm. Photo: Christian Vierig, Edward Berthelot (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The rugged parka is a unique clothing ideal for extreme cold or wet weather conditions. It is a modern men's outerwear made of water-resistant materials. The casual outfit goes with lace-up boots, a casual shirt, and jeans or khakis.

Overall coat

Men wear overall coats at construction sites to protect them while working. Photo: ITP Images, DIY Photolibrary (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This is ideal for protection used by men working in construction sites, carpenters, painters, or roofers. Overalls have evolved to achieve the modern style. Overalls go with leather ankle boots and casual clothing.

Mackintosh

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (C), wears a Mackintosh coat during the Captain General's Parade at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo

Source: Getty Images

According to Fitcoat, the Mackintosh was invented by Scottish chemist Charles Macintosh in the early 19th century. Modern Mankitosh or Mac coats come in different styles and fabrics, ideal for all weather and rain conditions.

Mankitosh is ideal for a business casual environment. It is often worn over a lightweight puffer, cosy jumper, and casual sneakers.

Shearling

Jean-Sebastien Rocques (L) wears a dark brown shearling coat while walking with Alice Barbier (R) during the 2022 Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

The outfit is naturally heavy and warm, fitting well during cold seasons. Shearlings are classic and durable. You can wear them with a simple T-shirt, lightweight sweater, leather low-top sneakers, and jeans.

Duffle

Robert Valente (R) and Indian actor Ranveer Singh (L) wear duffle coats of different colours. Photo: Tristan Fewings, Matthew Sperzel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Duffle coats are made of plush, thick, and warm woollen cloth. They offer a unique blend of tradition and fashion. Most duffle coats have toggle fastenings, a hood, and deep pockets. The outfit goes well with check suits, shirts, ties, and dress shoes.

Overcoat

Bradley Cooper wearing an overcoat at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Overcoats are formal outfits worn over suits and business attire. They can also be paired with casual clothing like jeans and sneakers. Overcoats are usually made from high-quality materials such as wool or cashmere.

Funnel neck

Funnel neck coats are a stylish option for year-round dressing. Photo: @Lally Menswear (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The funnel-shaped neck dressing offers extra warmth around your neck in the cold weather and a contemporary aesthetic. It is a semi-formal outfit best accompanied by a crisp shirt, tailored trousers, and brogues or loafers.

Sherwani

Indian models are wearing sherwani at events. Photo: Creative Touch Imaging Ltd, STRDEL/AFP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The outfit originated in 19th-century British India as the European-style dress code. It is exclusive ethnic clothing for special occasions such as weddings.

Sherwanis are made of different materials, such as silk, poly silk, silk, tussore, cotton, brocade, georgette, and net. They are traditionally worn over a kurta with a churidar pyjama.

Lab coat

Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), wears a lab coat with a forensic doctor at the Centre for Wildlife Forensics in Singapore. Photo: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Lab coats are traditionally worn in laboratories to protect skin and clothes from chemical or biological spills. They come in different styles and lengths and are usually made of cotton and polyester, which makes them comfortable and lightweight.

Frequently asked questions

Coats play a crucial role in men's fashion. What you decide to put on depends on your occasion and style preference. Here are some frequently asked questions about men's coats.

What is a long fancy coat called? They include topcoats, peacoats, overcoats, and trench coats.

They include topcoats, peacoats, overcoats, and trench coats. What is a thick warm jacket called? Puffer jackets, elegant trench coats, leather jackets, and faux fur coats are examples of thick, warm jackets.

Puffer jackets, elegant trench coats, leather jackets, and faux fur coats are examples of thick, warm jackets. Is a jacket a type of coat? No. Coats offer more warmth and length, while jackets provide lighter layering options. However, the two terms are sometimes used interchangeably.

No. Coats offer more warmth and length, while jackets provide lighter layering options. However, the two terms are sometimes used interchangeably. What is a business casual jacket called? Blazers or suit jackets are notable examples of business casual jackets.

The number of fashion brands designing and making different types of coats has increased. Some blend traditional and contemporary styles to create unique wear for casual or formal events. This list of different types of coats for me will inspire you.

