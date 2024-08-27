What does 143 mean in texting? The secret love code explained

In texting and online communication, specific numbers and codes have taken on special meanings, often serving as a quick and subtle way to convey feelings or messages. One such code is 143, a popular form of communication among teenagers. But what does 143 mean in texting?

The numeral “143” is widely recognised in digital and telephonic communications as a shorthand for “I Love You.” It was especially used on pagers in the 1990s. It is a simple and sweet way to express affection, especially when you want to keep your message short or private. Here is all you need to know about the secret love code.

What does 143 mean in texting?

You might have seen the numeric code 143 in texting or social media, but what exactly does it mean? According to MMGuardian, "143" means 'I love you'. It is a quick way to show love to your friends, family members, or romantic partners. Each number of 143 counts the letters in each word, making it easy for quick text communication.

1 for "I" (one letter)

4 for "love" (four letters)

3 for "you" (three letters)

This code became famous as a quick and discreet way to convey deep affection without using words. The simplicity of 143 makes it a universal symbol for expressing love and transcending language barriers and cultural differences.

Origin of “143”

According to Dictionary.com, LLC, the code "143" for "I Love You" originated in the early 1900s with Minot’s Ledge Lighthouse in Massachusetts, which had a light pattern of one flash, four flashes, and three flashes. Locals linked this sequence to the phrase “I Love You,” and it eventually became popular in culture.

Although adults and teenagers spread this slang term, it was notably embraced by Mr. Rogers of Mister Rogers’ Neighbourhood. Because of its symbolic meaning, he often referred to ''143'' as his favourite number. His promotion of the number helped cement its association with love and kindness in popular culture.

This numerical code was also applied when people used pagers to communicate with each other in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The devices had limited space for messages and not all supported text, so people created codes for specific phrases like “I love you.” Other popular codes included:

07734: Hello

424: Call me back

157: Keep in touch

637: Always and forever

823: Thinking of you

Why do teens use 143?

Teens use "143" for several reasons, many of which are rooted in the simplicity, secrecy, and sentimentality that the code provides. Here is why this numeric shorthand remains popular among younger generations:

Efficiency : ‘’143" provides an efficient way to say "I love you" in just three characters.

: ‘’143" provides an efficient way to say "I love you" in just three characters. Privacy : ‘’143" is a subtle way to express love without explicitly stating it.

: ‘’143" is a subtle way to express love without explicitly stating it. Cultural relevance : Even though 143 is a code that originated before their time, teens often enjoy adopting older trends and giving them new life.

: Even though 143 is a code that originated before their time, teens often enjoy adopting older trends and giving them new life. Emotional expression : For many teens, "143" carries a unique, almost secretive significance that makes expressing love feel more personal and unique.

: For many teens, "143" carries a unique, almost secretive significance that makes expressing love feel more personal and unique. Group identity: Among friend groups, using “143” can become a unique identifier or inside joke that strengthens bonds and fosters a sense of belonging and exclusivity.

Among friend groups, using “143” can become a unique identifier or inside joke that strengthens bonds and fosters a sense of belonging and exclusivity. Creative expression: Teens often use slang, emojis, and codes to express themselves creatively.

Other common abbreviations parents should know

Parents should be aware of various abbreviations and slang terms that kids and teens commonly use in texting and online communication. Here are some other common abbreviations:

BRB: Be Right Back

TTYL: Talk To You Later

IDK: I Don’t Know

IMO/IMHO: In My Opinion/In My Humble Opinion

BTW: By The Way

SMH: Shaking My Head

BFF: Best Friends Forever

LOL: Laugh Out Loud

OMG: Oh My God/Goodness

TMI: Too Much Information

What are some of the numbers that mean I love you?

Some standard numbers symbolising "I love you" include 143, 121 and 823.

How do you say I love you in numbers?

To say "I love you" in numbers, use "143." The 1 stands for "I," the 4 represents "love," and the 3 stands for "you." It is a simple and clever numeric code for expressing affection.

What does 831 and 143 mean?

831" and "143" are numeric codes used to express affection. They both mean "I Love You’’.

What does 143 637 mean in texting?

"143 637" translates to "I love you always and forever. It is a combination of two codes with different meanings. 143 means "I love you'' while ''637'' means "always and forever."

What does 143 and 281 mean in love?

''143'' represents "I love you" (1 letter for "I", 4 for "love", 3 for "you") and ''281'' means "I love you too" (2 for "I", 8 for "love", 1 for "you").

143 is a simple sequence of numbers with a more profound significance that has captivated people for years. It is a secret code whispered through the corridors of love, friendship, and even family. Popularised in the 1990s when people were using pagers, it is still used today, often with a sense of nostalgia.

