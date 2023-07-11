What is a pharmacist's salary in South Africa as of 2023?

Finding the ideal job for you includes knowing the average occupation salary if you wish to have a particular lifestyle. The expected salary may be of primary interest to those looking to become pharmacists. Here, we detail a pharmacist's salary in South Africa as of 2023, including the experience level associated with it.

Individuals who are driven, detail-orientated and have a general interest in science and health are the ideal candidates for a pharmacy job. Once you have decided on this career, the next step is obtaining the necessary qualifications and finding the correct pharmacist position, as there are many you may need to be aware of.

Some of the highest-paying pharmacy jobs in South Africa are within the niche job positions in pharmacy. Some of the niche lines of work you can go into include becoming a pharmacy clerk, chemotherapy pharmacist, nuclear pharmacist, and long-term care pharmacist.

Are pharmacists in demand in South Africa?

Before we discuss the average pharmacy salary per month, let us highlight the availability of pharmacy positions. Globally, pharmacists are in high demand as there is always a need for some form of medically-related assistance, as the corporate part of the process is continuously growing.

South Africa is no different, with constant job vacancies being posted on multiple job websites for those of all levels of experience.

Pharmacist requirements in South Africa

Becoming a pharmacist in South Africa first requires a Degree in Pharmacy (BPharm). Once you have achieved this, you need one to two years of practical experience in the field to register with the South African Pharmacy Council.

What is a pharmacist's salary in South Africa?

According to Indeed, the average salary for a pharmacist is between R24 717,00 and R25 050,00 per month in South Africa. The average pharmacist's salary in a government hospital is R330 302,00 annually, 30% below the national average.

How much does a clinical pharmacist earn per month in South Africa?

The salary of a pharmacist in South Africa depends on various factors, as in all occupations. A clinical pharmacist earns more than the standard pharmacist, as it is a speciality field within the pharmacist field.

In South Africa, the average clinical pharmacist's salary is R50 211,00 per month, significantly more than the average standard mentioned earlier.

Which pharmacist has the highest salary?

A pharmacist's salary can scale to millions of Rands, with the most experienced workers making up to R6 624 000,00 per year. The company you work for also makes a difference in your earnings.

For example, Rateweb reports that Costa Crociere can offer up to R85 000,00 monthly.

How much does a junior pharmacist earn in South Africa?

According to Talent.com, entry-level positions begin at R306 003,00 annually. This makes the junior pharmacist's salary per month an estimated R25 500,25.

For those curious, a pharmacist assistant's salary in South Africa can reach around R16 525,00 per month in higher-paying areas like Pretoria, but can be around R9 345,00 per month or lower.

How much do Clicks pharmacists earn?

Various companies report the income of Clicks pharmacists differently. But, it is estimated to be between R16 151,00 and R43 708,00 per month. In comparison, a Dischem pharmacist's salary ranges from an average of R51 858,00 to R544 004,00 annually, according to Payscale.

A pharmacist's salary in South Africa can range from entry-level income to considerable money to help you live comfortably. Simply choose your preferred niche and reap the rewards of your hard work.

