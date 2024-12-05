Does Dollar Tree accept Apple Pay? Payment options you can use

Dollar Tree is a popular American chain of discount variety stores where they previously sold everything at $1 (currently sold from $1.25). They sell various items ranging from household supplies, groceries, health and beauty, toys and games, school supplies, and seasonal items. So, does Dollar Tree accept Apple Pay? Read on to find out!

Dollar Tree's business model allows it to maintain low prices, which makes everyday essentials accessible to a wide range of customers. The company has numerous stores across the United States and Canada. It currently has no physical stores in other countries, but you can shop through international shipping platforms.

Does Dollar Tree accept Apple Pay?

Can you pay with Apple Pay at Dollar Tree? As of 5 December 2024, the store's FAQ section on the official website reveals that 'you cannot pay with Apple Pay, purchase orders, or Google Wallet at this time'.

However, in an April 2020 post on X (Twitter), the company revealed that it had introduced contactless payment options, among them Apple Pay. The post reads,

Most registers are now equipped with contactless payment through Tap to Pay with Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. All Dollar Tree stores will have this technology implemented by the end of April for a touch-free shopping experience!

What forms of payment does Dollar Tree accept?

Dollar Tree payment methods currently allowed for online and in-store orders range from cash, cards, and digital payments. You can pay using PayPal, PayPal Credit, Discover, MasterCard, Visa, and American Express.

You can also pay with checks and coupons if you are making in-store purchases. Customers with EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) cards and are also recipients of SNAP benefits can use their cards for food purchases at Dollar Tree stores.

How to pay using Apple Pay at Dollar Tree stores

To pay for your Dollar Tree purchases using Apple Pay, follow these simple steps;

Ensure your iPhone or Apple Watch is set up with Apple Pay. You can do this through the Wallet app by adding your credit or debit card.

Choose the items you want to purchase and head to checkout.

Look for the contactless payment symbol on the payment terminal.

To activate, double-click the side button (on Face ID models) on your iPhone or hold your finger on Touch ID (on Touch ID models). On your Apple Watch, double-click the side button.

To authenticate payment, you can use Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode.

Hold your iPhone or Apple Watch near the contactless reader until you see 'Done' and a checkmark on the display.

Wait for the terminal to confirm the payment. After the transaction is complete, a receipt will be generated.

FAQs

Dollar Tree has embraced various modern payment technologies to enhance the shopping experience of its customers. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the retailer's payment methods;

Does Dollar Tree accept coupons?

Dollar Tree currently accepts coupons. However, customers can only use it in-store and not online.

Does Dollar Tree accept Google Pay?

Dollar Tree's Google Pay payment option is currently acceptable. The store also accepts other digital and card payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, and PayPal Credit.

Can you pay with a tap at Dollar Tree?

The discount variety store accepts various contactless payment methods. Dollar Tree's tap-to-pay options include Apple Pay, Google Pay, MasterCard, and Visa.

Does Dollar Tree offer wholesale or discounted prices?

Dollar Tree does not sell wholesale. They also do not offer merchandise discounts, but they provide individual products at affordable rates.

Do Dollar Tree stores accept checks?

The retailer accepts checks as a form of payment. Their stores are equipped to process checks via electronic check acceptance.

Can you pay with Venmo at Dollar Tree stores?

Venmo is currently not listed as a tap-to-pay method for in-store or online purchases at Dollar Tree. You can use other contactless payment methods like Visa and Apple Pay.

How do you check the Dollar Tree Gift Card balance?

To check the balance on your Gift Card, you will need to visit the nearest Dollar Tree store. You can also call the retailer via the number printed on the back of the Gift Card.

How much is the cash-back for Dollar Tree debit transactions?

The retailer charges a $1.00 surcharge for cash-back transactions. The customer is required to approve the surcharge at the point of sale before the transaction is completed.

What is Dollar Tree's credit card minimum?

Dollar Tree does not have a specific credit card minimum for in-store purchases. You can use your credit card for any amount as long as it meets the minimum purchase requirement set by your card issuer.

The question, 'Does Dollar Tree accept Apple Pay?' has sufficiently been answered above. The store continues to be popular among budget shoppers in the US and Canada. You can also find similar stores in other countries, for example The Crazy Store in South Africa.

