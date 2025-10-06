Planet Fitness cancellation guide: How to cancel your membership easily

Cancelling your gym subscription may be challenging and is usually associated with a complicated process and hefty cancellation fees. The Planet Fitness cancellation process is quick, requiring one month's written notice via email and a cancellation fee.

Key takeaways

Those who wish to cancel their Planet Fitness membership or contract must do so by contacting the company's customer care directly or visiting their local branch.

A written notice through a phone call, email, or by visiting a branch is required, along with necessary details like ID number, gym ID, and reasons for cancellation.

through a phone call, email, or by visiting a branch is required, along with necessary details like and A cancellation fee applies, but the amount varies.

applies, but the Customers are advised to review their contract terms, including notice periods and any potential fees, to avoid surprises during the cancellation process.

The Planet Fitness cancellation process is quick and simple

Existing customers can perform the following steps when cancelling a Planet Fitness membership in South Africa:

Step 1 : Review your contract with the gym company before contacting them for cancellation to confirm your contract's membership length, cancellation notice period, and any cancellation fees incurred.

: before contacting them for cancellation to confirm your contract's membership length, cancellation notice period, and any cancellation fees incurred. Step 2 : Give the company written notice via direct contact , either through a phone call, email, or visiting your nearest branch.

: , either through a phone call, email, or visiting your nearest branch. Step 3 : Ensure that you have provided all of the relevant details and documentation to assist in the cancellation, including your ID number, gym ID and reasons for cancellation.

: to assist in the cancellation, including your ID number, gym ID and reasons for cancellation. Step 4: Confirm what the relevant cancellation fees are with the customer service agent, as the fees vary depending on multiple factors, including the length left on the contract.

Ensure you read through your contract with a company consultant before cancelling. Photo: PeopleImages (modified by author)

There is a Planet Fitness cancellation fee associated with the process

Like with all gyms, a Planet Fitness membership cancellation comes with a cancellation fee. There is no fixed cancellation fee as they differ depending on contract type and the length left on the contract before it expires. Specifically, the following factors determine the fee:

The contract type : The specific contract signed will have terms and conditions regarding cancellation fees that are directly correlated to the contract's length, with a shorter contract usually being more expensive to cancel than a long-term one.

: The specific contract signed will have terms and conditions regarding cancellation fees that are directly correlated to the contract's length, with a shorter contract usually being more expensive to cancel than a long-term one. The Consumer Protection Act (CPA) : The CPA assists both the company and the individual in outlining reasonable cancellation fees for fixed-term contracts, protecting both parties.

: The CPA assists both the company and the individual in outlining reasonable cancellation fees for fixed-term contracts, protecting both parties. Fairness for both parties: The estimated fee is determined by factors that are fair to both parties, considering factors such as the gym's financial loss from the cancellation, specifically relating to lost income or commission.

Frequently asked questions

Customers can rest assured knowing that they can cancel their contracts with just a few simple steps, but the process's fees and length vary depending on the customer's contract details. Customers cannot cancel their contracts online, and can expect a fee when cancelling, but the value is also dependent on the details of the individual's contract.

The cancellation fees correlates with the length left of your gym contract. Photo: shapecharge (modified by author)

Is cancelling Planet Fitness difficult?

Cancelling a gym contract can be difficult, as the membership length and type may make cancellation an expensive and potentially drawn-out process. But, if customers follow the cancellation process correctly and include the relevant documentation, it may be resolved quickly than membership cancellations with other gym companies.

Can you cancel your membership to Planet Fitness online?

Customers cannot cancel their subscription online and are required to contact customer service directly via email or phone to begin the process and give written notice. Specific details, such as contract length and notice period, are needed to complete the process that would otherwise be difficult to do alone online.

What are the Planet Fitness monthly fees for 2025?

The national gym's monthly fees vary depending on the location and membership tier, but range from R350 to R850. There are cheaper membership options available via the company's 'JustGym' brand.

Individuals may obtain discounted rates via Planet Fitness's membership programmes, such as Momentum Multiply or Discovery Vitality. Customers are also likely to pay less for longer-term contracts compared to short-term agreements, such as 12 or 24-month agreements, which work out cheaper.

Gym fees depend on the type of contract obtained, so it is best to liaise with a consultant for detailed options. Photo: andresr (modified by author)

What are the cheapest Planet Fitness contracts?

As mentioned above, the cheapest contracts are long-term contracts that offer lower monthly fees. However, the cheapest options can be found via their JustGym brand or partner discounts. These partners include Edgars Club, Sanlam Reality, and Discovery Vitality.

Customers wanting to cancel can do so through the company's general customer service via the following contact details:

Phone number : 0861 496 463

: 0861 496 463 Email address: customerservice@planetfitness.co.za

Final word

Knowing how to correctly perform a Planet Fitness cancellation helps customers terminate their contracts with minimal hassle and frustration. Certain factors determine how much the cancellation fee will be, but the process is quick and simple, being done in just a few steps.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

