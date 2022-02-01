A-Z list of top agricultural colleges in South Africa 2022: The best courses

A-Z list of the top agricultural colleges in South Africa 2022: The best courses
Indeed, agriculture is the backbone of any country because it contributes to the overall economic development of a nation. Apart from providing food and raw materials, it also helps in creating employment opportunities. As a result, South Africa has invested in agricultural institutions over the years. So, which are the top agricultural colleges in South Africa in 2022?
Which agricultural course is best in South Africa? If you are a student seeking to pursue an agriculture course in college, you have many options to choose from. Here is an informative guide on the best colleges in the country and the courses offered in each college to help you make an informed decision.
Top agricultural colleges in South Africa
Where can I study for farming? South Africa has, undoubtedly, made major milestones in the education system over the years. Here are the best colleges offering agricultural courses in South Africa.
1. Cedara College of Agriculture
It is among the leading agricultural learning institutions in the country founded by Thomas Robertson Sim. It is based in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Some of the courses offered at Cedara agricultural college include:
- Broiler Production Skills Program
- Vegetable Production Skills Program
- Advance animal Production Skills Program
- Beef Production
- Organic Farming
- Skins and Hides Management
- Beekeeping
- Equine Nutrition
- Food Security
- Game Management
- Integrated Pest, Disease, & Weed Management
- Permaculture
2. Ekurhuleni Agriculture College
Ekurhuleni Agriculture College is among the best agricultural colleges available in Gauteng. It offers a wide range of courses. The main ones are:
- Animal Production
- Plant Production
- Agriculture Equipment Services & Repair
- Mechanization
- Horticulture
- Soil Classification and Land Capability
- Agri-business entrepreneurial
- Mixed Farming Systems
- Veld Management
3. Elsenburg Agriculture Training College
Where can I study Agriculture in Western Cape? Elsenburg Agriculture Training College is another top college to consider if you come from Western Cape. Some of the best courses offered in the institution are:
- Diploma in Agriculture
- Diploma in Extension
- Plant production
- Animal Production
- Diploma in Cellar Technology
- Wine Production
- Equine Studies
4. Fort Cox College of Agriculture and Forestry Training Institute (FCAFTI)
FCAFTI is one of the oldest higher learning institutions in South Africa. It has been in existence since 1930. Interestingly, it is known for being among the few colleges offering diplomas in Forestry in the country. Other programs offered in the institution include:
- Diploma in Animal Production
- Diploma in Agribusiness
- Advanced Diploma in Animal production
- Diploma in Crop Production
- Diploma in Agricultural Engineering
- Advanced Diploma in Horticulture
- Diploma in Forestry
- Advanced Diploma in Forestry Management
5. Glen College of Agriculture
How many agricultural schools are in South Africa? There are many accredited agricultural colleges, and Glen College of Agriculture is among them. The college is located in Grasslands, Heidedal, Bloemfontein. Some of the diploma courses offered in the public institute include:
- Zoology
- Wool Technology
- Animal Nutrition
- Agricultural Statistics
- Farm Technology
- Soil Science
- Principles of Animal Health
- Farm Accounting
- Production Economics
- Seed Technology
6. Grootfontein Agricultural Development Institute (GADI)
Grootfontein Agricultural Development Institute is an institution based in Great Karoo, Eastern Cape, South Africa. It was established in 1911 and boasts an extensive training, research, and extension experience. Its agriculture courses list has the following programs:
- National Diploma in Agriculture
- Junior Merino, Dorper and Boer Goat Judging
- Senior Dorper and Boer Goat Judging
- SA Mutton Merino and Dohne Merino courses
- Large- and Small Stock AI courses
- Pregnancy Determination courses
- Vermin and Sheep Dog handling
7. Lowveld College of Agriculture (LCA)
Lowveld College of Agriculture is amalgamated with the University of Mpumalanga. Its address is Private Bag X11283, Mbombela, 1200, South Africa. The courses offered are:
- Farm management
- Forestry
- Animal Health and Production/ Animal Husbandry
- Crop Production
8. Marapyane College of Agriculture
Marapyane College of Agriculture is amalgamated with the University of Mpumalanga. They basically offer the same courses as Lowveld College of Agriculture (LCA). If you seek to enrol in one of their programs, you can obtain Lowveld College of Agriculture application forms in 2022 to apply.
9. Madzivhandila College of Agriculture
Madzivhandila College of Agriculture is a public learning institution established in 1982. The college is situated in Budeli Village, Thohoyandou, Limpopo, South Africa. Application for the 2022 intake is currently going on. The courses offered here are diplomas in Animal and Plant Production, and some of the main modules to cover in the courses include:
- Basic Plant and Animal Science
- Agricultural Calculations
- Agricultural Economics
- Agricultural Mechanisation and Structures
- Animal Breeding
- Agricultural Extension
- Anatomy and Physiology
10. Owen Sithole College of Agriculture (OSCA)
The college was formerly known as Cwaka Agricultural College. It was founded in 1968 and renamed in 1985. The institution is named after the late Inkosi Sigidisabathembu Owen Lancelot Sitole, and they offer animal and crop production courses.
11. Potchefstroom College of Agriculture
It is situated in Chris Hani St, Potchefstroom Rural 2, Potchefstroom, 2520, South Africa. The main courses offered in the institution include:
- Animal Production
- Agricultural Management & IT
- Plant Production
- Agricultural Engineering (Trades)
It is compulsory for the students to take all four courses. There are sub-courses under each course. You can visit its website or contact the institution for more information about the courses.
12. Taung Agricultural College
Taung Agricultural College is among the registered agricultural TVET colleges in South Africa. Situated in the Main Road, Taung, 8584, South Africa, the institution offers diplomas in Agriculture in Irrigation, Soil Science, Animal production, and other short Management courses.
13. Tompi Seleka Agricultural College
Tompi Seleka Agricultural College is another reputable agricultural college to consider if you are a student. The main programmes to study in the college are:
- Diploma in Agriculture in Animal Production (3 years)
- Diploma in Agriculture in Plant Production (3 years)
- Recognition of Prior Learning (3 years)
- Learnership Programme (3 years)
14. Tsolo Agriculture and Rural Development Institute (TARDI)
TARDI is situated in Mhlontlo Local Municipality, Tsolo, 5170, South Africa. The learning institution is also known for offering many agricultural courses. However, many students like the institution because of its 3-year-long Diploma in Animal Health course.
15. Weston Agricultural College
Weston Agricultural College is another reputable institution offering agricultural courses. However, it is an only boys’ institution.
What requirements are needed to study agriculture in South Africa?
Mostly, the requirements are determined by the course one pursues. However, a National Senior Certificate (NSC) or Independent Examinations Board (IEB) school-leaving certificate seems to be a requirement for most courses.
Are there free agriculture courses in South Africa?
Currently, there are no colleges or universities offering free online agriculture courses in South Africa. However, a quick search on the internet will give you many options to choose from. Some even award learners certificates upon the completion of the courses.
Which institutions offer online agriculture courses in South Africa?
Many South African universities offer online courses. UNISA is among the leading ones offering a wide range of agricultural courses in the country.
South Africa has many agricultural colleges. The colleges are affordable and they spread across the country. Hopefully, the above list will help you make an informed decision as you go to the next level of your academic learning.
