Top 10 alkaline foods you need to include in your diet today

If you were keen during your Chemistry classes, you should remember the concept of acids and alkali solutions and how to identify them on a pH chart. To catch you up, acids are aqueous solutions with a pH of 6.9 or less, while alkali or basic solutions have a pH of more than 7.0. Acids have an acidic and sour taste, while alkali solutions neutralize the corrosive effects of acids. This concept forms the basis of the top 10 alkaline foods and how it could come in handy in saving endless trips to the doctor.

The digestive system relies on the production of digestive juices to facilitate the breakdown of food into nutrients. The system's pH is acidic, ranging between 2.0 and 3.5 to provide a conducive environment for the process. However, unhealthy food habits mess up the pH of the digestive system. The problem manifests in issues such as acid reflux or related gastric illness. So, what are the best alkali foods, and how beneficial are they to your diet?

Alkaline foods benefits

Rapid globalization has significantly impacted the quality of what we eat. Most people indulge in pizza, burgers, sausages, fries and carbonated beverages. However, when digested, these foods leave behind residues called acid ash. The presence of acid ash causes major stomach woes.

If you are a victim of this condition and would like to reduce the constant visits to the doctor, you might want to incorporate alkaline foods into your diet. But first, it is essential to note that an ingredient's alkaline or acidic forming tendency in the body has no relation to the food's actual pH. For instance, citrus fruits are acidic, although they have an alkalizing effect on the body.

Top 10 alkaline foods

Alkaline foods counter the effects of acidic foods that result in acid reflux. So, what are the top 10 alkaline foods? This list highlights the top 10 alkaline foods to incorporate into your diet.

1. Spinach

Spinach is one of the most popular leafy green vegetables. It is known to be highly alkaline since it contains a significant amount of chlorophyll. Spinach is rich in vitamin A, C, E, B2 and K and minerals such as calcium, iron, folate, potassium, manganese, and magnesium. This combination creates an alkalizing effect in your stomach.

Since spinach is one of the high alkaline vegetables, you should strive to have a generous serving of the vegetable whenever you indulge in acidic foods like meat and eggs.

2. Cauliflower and broccoli

Still on high alkaline vegetables, broccoli and cauliflower are the perfect go-to vegetables to consider if you have had enough spinach. They contain phytochemicals that are essential for the body. You could toss them up with vegetables such as green peas and capsicum for a tasty but nutritious dose.

3. Tubers

Tubers such as carrots, beetroots, lotus root, taro roots and sweet potatoes are the perfect option if you are looking for alkaline foods. However, how you prepare them matters. Overcooking them messes with their alkaline properties. Roasting them with a little sprinkle of spices and other seasonings helps maintain their pH.

4. Onion, ginger and garlic

Indian cuisines are known to be alkaline. The secret is in the delicacies' ingredients. Garlic, ginger, and onions spruce up the flavours and play a crucial role in neutralizing acidity in the gut. You could have garlic in your morning toast, freshly cut onions in your salads and ginger in your tea.

5. Seaweed

Sea vegetables have between 10 to 12 times more mineral content than those grown on land. Therefore, they are considered to bring a significant benefit to the body. They are also known to be highly alkaline.

You can sprinkle your seaweed in your salads, soup or omelette.

6. Citrus fruits

Unlike contrary belief, citrus fruits are among the top 10 alkaline fruits. Oranges, lemons and lime are high in Vitamin C. They are also known to have detoxifying properties, providing relief from heartburn and acidity.

7. Celery

Celery is another option to consider if you are looking for alkaline foods. It has a rich water content that guarantees to nourish the cells in your body. It also contains vitamins A, B, C and K and minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorous and folate. The vitamins and mineral salts play a significant role in raising the pH of your gut.

8. Bell peppers

Fresh bell papers have been tested to raise the alkaline levels in your body. They are rich in vitamins A, B6, C, K and E. They are also endowed with minerals such as iron, potassium, folate, manganese and copper that play a significant role in reducing the acidity of the gut.

Bell peppers can be eaten raw or in salads and stir-fries. However, you should be careful not to overcook them.

9. Avocadoes

Avocadoes are not only considered among alkaline fruits but the holy grail that elevates any dish. Avocadoes are great for your heart's health, anti-inflammatory properties and alkalizing properties.

Avocadoes are rich in vitamin A, B5, C and K. They also contain fibre, selenium, folate, potassium and healthy fats. Eating avocadoes regularly helps counter acidity in your gut, improves your cardiovascular health and stabilizes your blood sugar levels.

10. Nuts

Nuts are known to be alkaline-rich foods. They do more than provide good fats. They are a great source for the alkaline effect in the body. However, they could be high in calories. So, if you are looking for alkaline-rich foods, you should have a limited serving of nuts.

Are bananas alkaline?

Bananas are low-acid fruits. Therefore, they can help counter stomach acidity by coating the irritated lining of the oesophagus.

What is the most alkaline food you can eat?

Most fruits, leafy vegetables and nuts are the most alkaline foods you could eat. For instance, nuts such as macadamia vegetables such as spinach and celery are the best options.

How can I Alkalize my body fast?

If you experience heartburn or acid reflux, you should drink more water and alkaline-rich foods. The list mentioned above highlights the best alkaline foods.

Which fruit is most alkaline?

Apart from citrus fruits and avocadoes, other alkaline fruits include watermelon, kiwi fruit, mango, papaya, pears and grapes.

These details about the best alkaline foods highlights how manageable it is to deal with acidity in your gut. While it is not a substitute for visiting the doctor, being informed about foods that counter acidity is a step towards helping you get over the problem.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

