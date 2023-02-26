Private detective in Johannesburg (2023): Top 10 best investigators

At times, we need the help of private detectives to get hold of information that we may not acquire ourselves. It could help track a missing person, get help with a fraud or theft investigation, or a cheating spouse. But such information is only acquired when you work with the best. Here is a list of the best investigators in Joburg if you need a private detective in Johannesburg.

Does South Africa have private investigators? There are 546 private investigators (PIs) registered with the SA Authority. Discover the best private detective in Johannesburg in this read.

What can a private investigator do and not do in South Africa?

Before you hire a PI, you need to understand what they can and cannot do. As per the SA Laws, a PI can:

Conduct different investigations

Cooperate with law enforcement or work independently.

Carry a firearm provided they have the required documentation.

Present their findings in a court of law as evidence.

Follow someone, but within public property only.

However, PIs are not required by law to do the following:

Perform acts conducted by law enforcers, such as arresting people or conducting warranted searches.

Hack into the phones or computers of their targets.

Break the law in the quest of conducting research.

The top 10 best private detectives in Johannesburg

Getting a good PI is satisfying and assuring of results. Here are some of the best PIs Joburg has produced, based off client’s reviews and rankings:

1. IRS Forensic Investigations (IRS)

IRS is a private company that has investigated some of South Africa’s high profile cases, including Ponzi schemes, illegal sale of state land, racketeering, and multi-million rand tender frauds. You can get hold of them using any of these means:

National Tel: 0861 911 IRS (477)

Office Tel: 011 486 1037 | 011 486 0731

Physical Address: IRS House, 11 3rd Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198

Postal Address: PO Box 46508, Orange Grove, 2119

2. Limitless Investigative Solutions, L.L.C

Get yourself a Johannesburg private investigator from Limitless Investigative Solutions, L.L.C if you need thoroughness and accuracy in your case. Their PIs have a reputation of surpassing the client’s expectations with their commendable work. Here is their contact information:

Phone Number: 678-458-8538 (Hours: 9am-5pm EST)

E-mail: info@limitlessinv.com

3. SSI Consultants

SSI Consultants has highly dedicated PIs who work round the clock handling all forms of investigative work. The firm has a formidable success rate in tackling crime at all levels. Below are their contact details:

National Number: 087 550 3007 or 082 412 1149 (All Hours)

WhatsApp: 078 007 1412

4. Sader Investigations

Sader Investigations is the place to go when you need a private detective in Johannesburg. The company has a team of PIs and bodyguards who conduct different investigations. You can get hold of them via any of these means:

Address: 31 McKenzie street, City of KwaZulu Natal

Phone number: 034 2121214

5. Sky SA Crime

SKY SA Crime is another place to go when you need a top private investigator situated in Joburg. Here, you will get a PI that has specialized in conducting different investigations, such as private and family matters like matrimonial or domestic cases.

Phone Numbers: 083 375 4607/072 636 4185

Email: skysacrime@gmail.com

6. TLD Private Investigators

The PIs in this company are commended for their work in domestic investigations, missing persons, due diligence, and corporate investigations. Be sure to reach out to them for these services on this platform:

Phone: 0676240955 (WhatsApp)

7. Forenzix Private Investigations

Here is another agency to contact when you need a private detective in JHB. The agency has been in the game for over years, and can be contacted as follows:

Address: 20 Observatory Ave, Observatory, Johannesburg, 2090, South Africa

Phone: +27 64 947 3174

8. JJ Private Investigators

Do you need help with a defense investigation on high value indemnity insurance claims? If so, then these professionals are your best bet. Though the licensed firm is based in JHB, it also has private investigators in Gauteng and South Africa at large, as well as the USA, UK, and Australia.

E-mail: john@jjprivateinvestigators.co.za or kirsty@jjprivateinvestigators.co.za

Telephone: +27 (072) 723-6943

Mobile: +27 (072) 462-2103

9. ADI Consultants

Information is a powerful weapon and this is what ADI Consultants offers you for that competitive edge. ADI specializes in providing essential business intelligence, which is vital for most commercial investigations. Get hold of them on the phone by calling 084 723 1111.

10. Reyakopele 140 Investigators

These PIs are particularly helpful when it comes to business crimes. Please get hold of them using this contact information:

Address: No 130 Cnr Fox & Von Brandis, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa

Phone: +27 73 617 6640

How much does a private investigator cost in South Africa?

The price varies depending on factors such as the offered service and the difficulty of the investigation. Most charge hourly, with prices ranging from approximately R550.00 to, R1500.00 per hour. However, expect additional fees attached to the hourly rate, such as the parking fees and fuel expenses.

How much does a private investigator cost in Kenya?

Again, the price depends on the type and level of difficulty of the investigation. For example, an easy missing person’s case will cost you $844 to $1265.

In this list, we have compiled the top ten best PIs in Johannesburg based on client reviews and ranking. Discover the best private detective in Johannesburg to help with your case from this list.

