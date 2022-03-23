Gomora 3 Teasers for April 2022: Latest episodes of the new season

When everything comes crashing down for Thathi Ndaba due to circumstances beyond her control, she must reinvent herself and try to move back to the top of the financial and social ladder. The Gomora 3 teasers for April 2022 allow you to preview what this independent matriarch is willing to do for the sustenance of her family’s honour. Nothing goes on in this series behind the iron lady.

Thathi thinks the association between herself and Phumlani is toxic and wants to end it, but then, she must deal with the suspicion that greets her story when she tells it to everyone else. Melusi’s arrest bugs Ntokozo and Gladys, especially the former who will do anything to unravel the mysterious detention of an associate. While waiting to know how the events unravel, below are the highlights of what to expect in each episode as a new season premieres.

Gomora 3 teasers for April 2022

If you have been following this series in the past, it is not unusual that you have been curious to know what becomes of the schemings of characters like Thathi and Sibongile. Below is a sneak peek of what the upcoming episodes are hinged on.

Episode 1 - Monday, 25th of April, 2022

As season 3 premieres, Ntokozo and Gladys discover that the law enforcement agency has apprehended Melusi. Elsewhere, Thathi has had enough of Phumlani and is letting go.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 26th of April, 2022

Mazet is on a quest to get even pound for pound and steals Sonto’s gun to achieve this. Sibongile fails to curb her curiosity and eventually goes on a date with Mr Leballo.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 27th of April, 2022

Everyone does not believe that Thathi is telling the truth, which hurts the most. Stompie is now the only thing stopping Sibongile Sandton from getting hold of her fantasies.

Episode 4 - Thursday, 28th of April, 2022

Thathi must now deal with an unexpected guest while Sibongile carries out a brave move to keep the bursary secure. Ntokozo leaves no stone unturned in the quest to unravel the mystery behind Melusi’s detention.

Episode 5 - Friday, 29th of April, 2022

Bongani has a surprise prepared for Zodwa while Thathi is doing everything to cover up a murder that already took place. Tshiamo and Gugu discover something surprising about Phumlani.

Sibongile

Against her better judgment, Sibongile chooses to give in to the temptation of going out and increasing the chances of getting romantically involved with a particular man. At some point, only one person seems to be able to stop her from getting what she has always dreamt of; how does she defeat this? Despite her failings in her relationship choices, she does not shy away from protecting the bursary when it matters.

Thathi

A devastated Thathi has had enough of someone dear to her, and she is now willing to let go of their memories. But unfortunately, things get worse for her when no one believes her side of the story, and as if that is not enough, Sibongile must now entertain the presence of someone she would instead not be looking at. All the aforementioned is nothing compared with what she must do to keep a murder secret.

The Gomora 3 teasers for April 2022 offer you the best of the sneak peeks into the dirty secrets of some of the characters that make up the series. Gomora 3 South African drama series is your go-to family television drama for educative and entertaining plots. Therefore, do not miss any episode as the show broadcasts on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 19h30.

