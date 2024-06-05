The Calico Cut Pants from 'I Think You Should Leave' explained & where to buy

Created by Tim Robinson and Zack Kanin, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is an American sketch comedy TV series that premiered in 2019. The show’s plot thrives on mundane scenarios quickly escalating into bizarre events. The Calico Cut Pants sketch is most notable because it embodies cringe humour. Discover exciting facts surrounding this comic episode!

Tim Robinson poses during the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys (L). A pair of the Calico Cut Pants (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images, @calicocutpantsofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’s sketches encompass cringe comedy with a touch of surreal humour. Its episodes revolve around a person making an embarrassing or socially awkward mistake and then adamantly refusing to admit it is wrong while bouncing back the fault to everyone else. Here is a glimpse of the series’ Calico Cut Pants episode.

Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Genre Sketch/Cringe comedy Executive producer Zack Kanin and Tim Robinson Producer Jay Patumanoan Country of origin USA Original language English Number of seasons 3 Number of episodes 18 Running time 16-18 minutes Release 2019-present

'I Think You Should Leave' Calico Cut Pants sketch

Tim’s comedy style resonates with viewers who enjoy funny events that are a balance of outrageous and awkward.

Tim Robinson during Netflix Is A Joke Festival: I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Live! at The Greek Theatre in 2024. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

The Calico Cut Pants episode introduces a solution to avoid the awkward moment of having a urine stain while at work.

According to Screen Rant, the Calico Cut Pants mimic these stains to help camouflage the real thing. This eliminates the possibility of embarrassment if such a situation ever happens.

What episode is Calico Cut Pants?

The Calico Cut Pants sketch is the fourth episode of the series’ second season. It pushes the boundaries of mainstream comedy through ridiculously exaggerated scenarios.

In addition, the episode mirrors the universal fear of societal embarrassment and the extent to which many are willing to go to avoid getting themselves in such situations.

The first season of 'I Think You Should Leave' premiered on 23 April 2019, and the second season was released on 6 July 2021. The show was renewed for a third season in May 2022, which premiered on 30 May 2023.

Does Tim Robinson appear in the Calico Cut Pants sketch?

The Calico Cut Pants episode begins with what appears to be a typical office day but instantly spirals into absurdity.

Robinson introduces his friend to a unique solution if he stains his trousers, but this does not come free.

A pair of Calico Cut Pants. Photo: @calicocutpantsofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Even though his suggestion sounds absurd, he delivers it with a deadpan seriousness, a testament to the show’s characteristic approach to comedy. Tim is notable for his disproportionate reaction to daily situations, often leading to uncomfortable yet side-splitting events.

Where to buy 'I Think You Should Leave' pee pants

Although the idea of urine-stained attire sounds ridiculous, Tim Robinson’s Calico Cut Pants exist. In a jarring turn of events, the website mentioned in the sketch, GetCalicoCutPants.com, is real.

However, fans are in for a big surprise after visiting the site. The website resembles an online store with prices listed for every item. But all the infamous pants are listed as ‘’sold out’’. This extension of the sketch to mimic a real-life event adds another layer to its humour.

Calico Cut Pants website

In reality, this website serves as a gateway to a charity initiative. It leverages the series’ popularity to create awareness of various philanthropic activities by encouraging visitors to donate.

This gesture depicts the show’s commitment to community engagement and social responsibility, a meaningful addition to the comedy. It reflects Robinson’s idea to bridge the comedic and actual world.

Comedian Tim Robinson during the 2024 Moontower Comedy Festival at Bass Concert Hall in Austin, Texas, USA. Photo: Rick Kern

I Think You Should Leave’s reception

The series’ first and third seasons boast a 96% approval rating each on Rotten Tomatoes. On the other hand, its second season holds a 100% rating based on 30 reviews. Below are some of the show’s accolades:

Writers Guild of America Awards (2021)

Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards (2022)

Television Critics Association Awards (2022/2023)

Primetime Emmy Awards (2022)

Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award (2023)

Producers Guild of America Awards (nomination) 2024

In I Think You Should Leave’s Calico Cut Pants episode, Tim introduces his co-worker to a website for men who dribble pee on their pants. However, in exchange for Robinson’s assistance, his friend has to ‘’give’’ to keep the site afloat even though all the items are unavailable for sale. In reality, the website is a charity initiative.

