The Chi season 7 release date and cast: what we know so far

The Chi is an American drama television series created by Lena Waithe. It premiered on Showtime on 7 January 2018. The show is on the brink of its thrilling seventh season following the captivating finale of season six, which concluded on 28 June 2024. Fans of the drama cannot wait for the premiere of season 7. Explore more details about The Chi season 7 release date and cast here.

The Chi is an American drama television series created by Lena Waithe.

Created and co-executive produced by Lena Waithe, The Chi revolves around a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. From its gripping storylines to its complex characters, the series has resonated with audiences clamouring for its return. Find out more details about The Chi’s new season 7.

While the exact date has not been confirmed, the team has commenced production. According to Variety's announcement on 8 May 2024, Paramount+ and Showtime officially renewed The Chi for a seventh season ahead of the premiere of the second half of the sixth instalment of the popular series. Nina L. Diaz, the president of content and chief creative officer of the network, stated:

On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime.

In season 7, Lena Waithe's storytelling skills stand out, genuinely showing the complex lives of people in Chicago and the African American experience.

The Chi Season 6 recap

Season 6 of The Chi premiered on 4 August 2023 and concluded on 28 June 2024.

Season 6 of The Chi premiered on 4 August 2023 and concluded on 28 June 2024. It consists of 16 episodes split into two parts: Part 1 premiered on 6 August 2023, and Part 2 premiered on 12 May 2024 and ended on 28 June 2024.

This season follows the adventures of Chicago's South Side community as they face new challenges. Emmett seeks to expand his business while managing family responsibilities, and Kiesha grapples with her past trauma as she pursues new opportunities.

Kevin navigates the complexities of adolescence, and Douda's return brings tension and power struggles. The season explores themes of resilience, family, and community amid evolving social dynamics. According to Today, The Chi Season Six ends with Douda getting killed by his former right-hand man, Nuck (Cortez Smith).

When will The Chi season 7 come out? While an exact premiere date for Season 7 of The Chi has yet to be announced, production is underway in Chicago. If the show follows its previous release pattern, with Season 5 ending in September 2022 and Season 6 starting in August 2023, fans can expect Season 7 to arrive early to mid-2025.

The Chi season 7 cast

The ensemble cast of The Chi is undoubtedly one of the show's major highlights. Photo: @SHOTheChi on Facebook (modified by author)

The ensemble cast of The Chi is undoubtedly one of the show's major highlights. Based on the show, the main cast of The Chi will be returning for Season 7. Here are the key characters you can expect to see:

Rolando Boyce as Darnell

Shamon Brown Jr. as Stanley "Papa" Jackson

Alex R. Hibbert as Kevin Williams

Michael V. Epps as Jake Taylor

Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington

Curtiss Cook as Otis "Douda" Perry

Yolonda Ross as Jada Washington

Luke James as Victor "Trig" Taylor

Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams

Additionally, the returning cast members for The Chi should include:

Rotimi as Charles

Miriam A. Hyman as Dre

Ahmad Ferguson as Bakari

Jason Weaver as Rashaad "Shaad" Marshall

Cory Hardrict as Dante

Kandi Burruss as Roselyn Perry

Zaria Imani Primer as Lynae

Brett Gray as Damien

Judae'a Brown as Jemma

Is The Chi season 6 over?

Season 6 of The Chi is over. It aired on 6 August 2023, with its season finale broadcast on 28 June 2024.

Where to watch The Chi season 7

Once the production is complete, The Chi season 7 will be available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime. Fans who want to catch up or revisit past seasons can also stream on the platform.

How many seasons are there in The Chi?

As of July 2024, The Chi has seven seasons. The first season premiered on 7 January 2018. In August 2022, the series was renewed for a sixth season, which concluded on 28 June 2024. In May 2024, the series was renewed for a seventh season.

Why is The Chi rated R?

According to IMDb, the show has been rated R because there are scenes depicting violence, including shootings, physical fights, and other forms of aggression. The show also contains activities related to substance misuse, strong and explicit language and explicit sexual content.

The Chi is an American drama TV series created by Lena Waithe. Set in Chicago's South Side, the show revolves around the lives of Black Americans facing poverty, violence, and systemic injustice. As fans bid farewell to Season 6, the burning question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a Season 7. Above is all you need to know about The Chi season 7 release date and cast.

