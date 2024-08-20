Special Ops: Lioness season 2 release date, cast, plot: What we know so far

Paramount+ has swiftly emerged as a premier hub for intense, high-stakes entertainment. Among its standout offerings is Taylor Sheridan's spy thriller Special Ops: Lioness, which captivated millions worldwide upon its 2023 debut. With season 1 earning widespread acclaim, the stage is now set for the highly anticipated Lioness season 2 release date.

Special Ops: Lioness is a spy thriller series inspired by a real CIA program. It follows a trio of women who infiltrate a terrorist network. Part one starred Hollywood heavy-hitters Zoë Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. With anticipation building for part two, here is everything about the latest news, cast, and what to expect.

Will there be a Lioness 2?

Paramount+ has officially renewed the American spy thriller series. While renewal rumours started in February 2024, the official announcement was made in May 2024. According to recent reports from Variety, Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President of Programming at Paramount+, commented on the series' renewal:

Our audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of "Lioness" gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoë Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, and Nicole Kidman. We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season.

Lioness season 2 plot

The plot for Lioness season 2 remains under wraps. According to insider Daniel Richtman, reports from the Economic Times hint at an anthology approach with new missions, possibly set in Mexico and focused on the Mexican drug cartel.

Following Cruz's disillusionment in part one, she might return or become a rogue agent, as Screen Rant suggests. Freeman's Secretary of State Mullins could also play a larger role, offering viewers insights into the inner workings of Lioness government operations.

There has yet to be an official release date for Special Ops: Lioness season 2. The first part, an eight-part series, premiered on 23 July 2023 on Paramount+.

Two one-hour episodes were initially released. Subsequent episodes aired weekly, and the season finale concluded on 10 September 2023.

Where is Lioness season 2 filmed?

Season 2's filming of the spy thriller series is currently in Texas. Production for the second part began in May 2024, moving from the gritty streets of Baltimore, Maryland, to the expansive landscapes of Texas.

Viewers can expect the story to unfold in this new setting, with Joe and Cruz potentially conducting operations in an entirely different environment.

Who is in the Lioness season 2 cast?

Several main cast members will return for Lioness season 2. Reports from Variety confirm that Zoë Saldaña will reprise her role as Joe alongside Laysla De Oliveira and Michael Kelly.

Nicole Kidman will return as Kaitlyn Meade and Morgan Freeman will have a larger role as Secretary of State Edwin Mullins. Genesis Rodriguez will also join as Captain Josephina Carrillo, a skilled helicopter pilot. When asked about part two, Zoë Saldaña commented, as reported by the Playlist:

We are very much in talks for a season two... I think that Taylor right now is one of the most in-demand film and TV creators. I think that he writes really, really well...I just can't wait for us to sort of understand and know when and where and how and what we're going to be doing for season two.

Will Cruz be in season 2 of Lioness?

Laysla De Oliveira, who plays Cruz Manuelos, is expected to return for part two However, in a November 2023 interview with Deadline, De Oliveira discussed Cruz's departure in the season 1 finale, where her character quits the Lioness program after a traumatic event.

De Oliveira noted that she technically quit everything; there is no assurance that she could stay away forever.

How many episodes are in Lioness season 2?

The number of Lioness season 2 episodes has yet to be disclosed, as filming is ongoing. Although part one had eight episodes, as of May 2024, show executive producer Taylor Sheridan was reportedly directing the third episode of the new part.

Where to watch Lioness season 2

Special Ops: Lioness season 2 will likely be available exclusively on Paramount+, just like part one. Paramount+ also hosts other Taylor Sheridan creations, including the Yellowstone spinoffs, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown.

Frequently asked questions

Taylor Sheridan's action drama series has emerged as a standout in his portfolio. With Special Ops: Lioness season 2 now in production, here are some frequently asked questions about the upcoming series and the best answers provided:

When is Lioness season 2 coming out? Paramount+ has renewed it, but the release date still needs to be announced.

Paramount+ has renewed it, but the release date still needs to be announced. How many episodes are in Special Ops: Lioness ? The first part of the show has eight episodes.

The first part of the show has eight episodes. Where can you watch Lioness season 2? When released, the second part of the action drama is expected to be available on Paramount+.

When released, the second part of the action drama is expected to be available on Paramount+. Is the Special Ops Lioness season 2 trailer out? No official trailer has been released yet.

No official trailer has been released yet. When will Special Ops: Lioness season 2 premiere? The premiere date of the series is not yet disclosed.

The Lioness season 2 release date remains under wraps, with no official disclosure yet. Although eagerness from fans grows, filming has commenced. With the season 2 renewal of the Paramount+ spy thriller also confirmed, it is only a matter of time before more details are revealed.

