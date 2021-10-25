A group of united employees is a hit on social media as they dance while performing their daily duties

As posted by South African Long Distance Truckers on Facebook, the guys are seriously talented and are getting more likes and comments

Briefly News explores the video of the jubilant employees seen in a video clip killing it with their dance moves

A video of South African workers is killing it as they dance in a viral video showing them in their uniform. The group’s video found its way to the internet through the South African Long-distance Truckers Facebook page. Many social networkers say the group is lovely and it shows they are getting paid a decent salary.

The group works for a garage or a service station and one guy can be seen filling a tank and also showing his best dance moves. The group wrote on social media:

“Kwa Noteng Oils at their Kazangula branch.. these guys dance. They got moves like jagger. How many likes are we giving them.”

Another group of dancers is a hit on social media. Image: @SALongDistanceTruckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

Sylveser Ngwenya said:

“I love the song and the dance also.”

Octane Gwenmgwe said:

“Nice dance, it tells you that the salary is good.”

Mlamli Pangwa said:

“Lovely moves, good spirit and by chance its "Nokeng" not Noteng.”

James Mashumba said:

“It's good to enjoy when you work together.”

Tman Ncube said:

“What’s the name of the song.”

Tendai pfumojenah said:

“You made my day admin.”

Lesiba Kekana said:

“Up to so far both pandamatenga and kazungula branches are offering best service...”

Betsie Nieuwoud said:

“Ohh my word that's so awesome .”

Nollen Maswela said:

“When you see employees this happy credit the employer.”

“I am them, shem!” Somizi shares a funny video of a couple loving African beat in a song but can't dance

Looking at another story regarding dancing, Briefly News posted that Somizi Mhlongo has the social media scene busting after sharing a video of two locals dancing to a vibey track. The clip is going viral after the TV personality subtly roasted the two in his cute caption.

As a professional choreographer, Somizi may be entitled to the opinion but Briefly News brings you the proof so you can judge for yourselves. Grooving to an African beat, the guy and his partner are having fun at home.

Somizi pulled Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha in on the action as well. People are applauding the effort, saying not everyone could do better than this.

Somgaga wrote:

“Meet Boo and Mamp....@babes_wodumo @mampintsha_shimora.”

Source: Briefly.co.za