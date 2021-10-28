2021's Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane was recently gifted a silver-grey Mercedes-Benz as part of the pageant's winnings

Lalela's R4-million worth of winnings included the C-Class sedan, R1-million in cash and a luxury apartment in Johannesburg

South Africans took to her comments section to share their well wishes and compliments with the beauty queen

After being crowned Miss SA 2021, Lalela Mswane has wowed Mzansi with her natural beauty. The 24-year-old was recently gifted a brand new Mercedes-Benz and shared images of the new whip to Instagram.

The C-Class sedan forms part of her Miss South Africa winnings which amount to R4 million in total. Taking to the popular social networking site, Lalela shared the following with the snaps:

"'The best or nothing'. @mercedesbenzsa words cannot describe how absolutely excited I am to drive my new baby! A million thank you’s!!!"

Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane received a stunning silver-grey Mercedes-Benz and could not be happier.

Source: Getty Images

Gaining over 15 900 likes, Lalela's post received hundreds of comments from Saffas congratulating her on her new ride.

Read some of the comments left under her post below:

SA television presenter @shashinaidoo wrote:

"Congratulations babe."

Singer-songwriter @iamleanned shared:

"Congratulations honey."

@judy.dacosta commented:

"Oh my gosh, Lalela is stunning. She has the face, the body the legs, the intelligence. Full package to win Miss Universe."

@clive_deep responded with:

"Lalela awusemuhle mntase!!! Congratulations! Traffic will stop when you're driving that car."

@black_barbie__tre added:

"Befitting for the queen. Congrats @lalela_mswane you deserve it and more."

