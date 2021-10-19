The new Miss SA Lalela Mswane shared an elegant pic of herself holding the coveted Ubuhle crown, which she will now wear for the next year

In less than a day, the post has attracted close to 10 000 likes and Saffas from around the country ae sending massive support her way

Lalela was crowned Miss SA 2021 on Saturday, 16 October, at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town

The country's brand new Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, who hails from Richards Bay, has her Twitter followers swooning after she shared a thumb-stopping pic of herself.

Queen: Lalela shares stunning pic after bagging Miss SA crown, Mzansi reacts

She captioned the post in the simplest yet most elegant way:

"Grateful."

Take a look for yourself:

The post is receiving massive attention with close to 10 000 likes and over 400 retweets. People from all over the country are sending her messages of congratulations for winning the title and many more are proud to have her representing the country.

Many people from her hometown have also come out to shower her with support and hopes she places their city on the map.

Check out the comments:

@themankhosi:

"You are Miss South Africa...we love you."

@SouthAfricaTV:

"We as a South African community television channel are very proud of your success. Keep well. Miss SA 2021."

@mushwana_floyd:

"Congratulations Lalela you deserve it, go lift our flag high at Miss Universe."

@Sifiso91007001:

"Congratulations Lalela, however, please make a mark from your area. Richards Bay need you lift up the flag very high."

@MlungisiMbuyis1:

"NRB's very own! Congratulations!!! We are proud!"

@mdu626:

"We are proud of you."

@getopico:

"Congratulations Queen Lalela."

