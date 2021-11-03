South African journalist and Shadow Mayor of Tshwane Siyasanga Mamiya has wowed the internet with her beauty, once again

Her effortless style paired with her looks and humble personality had men from all over the rainbow nation trying to relocate

Siyasanga thanked her followers for their kind words in her replies section in the sweetest way possible

Shadow Mayor of Tshwane Siyasanga Mamiya shared two absolutely stunning snaps of herself that Mzansi is loving. Clad in a black dress with white polka dots, Siyasanga looks breathtaking while maintaining her professionalism.

She paired the outfit with a black mask and light brown shoes. Siyasanga posed effortlessly for the beautiful pics and the Twitter streets were wilding out. Many tweeps were trying - in the most unique ways - to shoot their shots with her.

Shadow Mayor of Tshwane Siyasanga Mamiya shared two stunning snaps setting the timeline of fire. Image @SangaMamiya

Siyasanga simply captioned the viral post:

"Mayor of the people."

The post has gained over 4 500 likes in less than a day. Take a look at it below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the tweets left under the post:

@JosephZamjoe shared:

"Which municipality, I want to relocate please?"

@ThembisaGo said:

"Mayor my Mayor, I love you and the dress stunning."

@muiruri_kiman wrote:

"That's a lovely dress. Looking sharp."

@mfazomnyama_ quote tweeted:

"Our person of Tshwane."

@MaSkhosi responded with:

"Always pretty! Tshwane is led."

@Kgaliiey_16 added:

"My lady! You look good."

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Siyasanga got Mzansi gents to turn their heads in amazement on social media as they drooled over her stunning legs.

The sultry missus, @SangaMamiya, took to social media recently to share a series of pictures showing her dressed to kill in a range of loose-fitting summer dresses. Her commitment to her leg work was there for Saffas to marvel at, as the elegant chic dresses she chose to show them off in included a lovely polka dot number.

In the case of the many potential suitors who made it a point to flood the plump princess' mentions, well, they would likely have also slid into her DMs, or at least tried.

