Shadow Mayor of Tshwane Siyasanga Mamiya Sets Timeline on Fire with Beautiful Snaps: “I Want to Relocate”
People

Shadow Mayor of Tshwane Siyasanga Mamiya Sets Timeline on Fire with Beautiful Snaps: “I Want to Relocate”

by  Reeshni Chetty
  • South African journalist and Shadow Mayor of Tshwane Siyasanga Mamiya has wowed the internet with her beauty, once again
  • Her effortless style paired with her looks and humble personality had men from all over the rainbow nation trying to relocate
  • Siyasanga thanked her followers for their kind words in her replies section in the sweetest way possible

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Shadow Mayor of Tshwane Siyasanga Mamiya shared two absolutely stunning snaps of herself that Mzansi is loving. Clad in a black dress with white polka dots, Siyasanga looks breathtaking while maintaining her professionalism.

She paired the outfit with a black mask and light brown shoes. Siyasanga posed effortlessly for the beautiful pics and the Twitter streets were wilding out. Many tweeps were trying - in the most unique ways - to shoot their shots with her.

Read also

Stunning traditional Ndebele outfits have Mzansi obsessed with local couple: "I legit love this attire"

Shadow Mayor Siyasanga Mamiya, sets timeline on fire, stunning snaps
Shadow Mayor of Tshwane Siyasanga Mamiya shared two stunning snaps setting the timeline of fire. Image @SangaMamiya
Source: Twitter

Siyasanga simply captioned the viral post:

"Mayor of the people."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post has gained over 4 500 likes in less than a day. Take a look at it below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the tweets left under the post:

@JosephZamjoe shared:

"Which municipality, I want to relocate please?"

@ThembisaGo said:

"Mayor my Mayor, I love you and the dress stunning."

@muiruri_kiman wrote:

"That's a lovely dress. Looking sharp."

@mfazomnyama_ quote tweeted:

"Our person of Tshwane."

@MaSkhosi responded with:

"Always pretty! Tshwane is led."

@Kgaliiey_16 added:

"My lady! You look good."

Local lady has SA men swooning, rocks elegant outfits showing off stunning legs

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Siyasanga got Mzansi gents to turn their heads in amazement on social media as they drooled over her stunning legs.

Read also

"A whole vibe": Pearl Thusi & daughter Thando serve spooky Halloween looks

The sultry missus, @SangaMamiya, took to social media recently to share a series of pictures showing her dressed to kill in a range of loose-fitting summer dresses. Her commitment to her leg work was there for Saffas to marvel at, as the elegant chic dresses she chose to show them off in included a lovely polka dot number.

In the case of the many potential suitors who made it a point to flood the plump princess' mentions, well, they would likely have also slid into her DMs, or at least tried.

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel