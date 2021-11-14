Weekly Wrap: Black Coffee Stans Monada’s Mansion, Ami Faku’s Shoe on Wrong Foot

Musician King Monada is the latest Mzansi entertainer to flex his humble abode, although it's anything but. A video of talented Mzansi singer Ami Faku rocking her shoes the wrong way is trending on social media and Pearl Modiadie and her baby boy Lewatle Olivier Oppenheimer never fail to turn people's hearts to mush.

In addition, a video of a local man dancing like crazy at his wedding has local social media users talking. In 2018, a young lady, Evoni Williams, had her life turned around after she helped an elderly customer who could not feed himself.

1. Black Coffee Stans King Monada's Mega Mansion, Saffas in Their Feels: 'Like a King'

In one of his biggest flexes yet or any other seen on social media in recent times, artist Khutso Steven Kgatle, commonly known by his stage name King Monada, is basking in the glory of owning the title deed to a sprawling mansion.

The muso took to Twitter to post a snap of the mega property, and instead of expectantly turning green with envy, Mzansi social media users doffed their hats off to the entertainer for striking gold.

2. Ami Faku's Video Wearing Shoes the Wrong Way Around Trends: "Ami Fakubanana"

A video of Ami Faku wearing her sneakers the wrong way while performing at a gig is trending on social media.

The clip has been widely circulated on social media since the gig. Peeps were surprised that at her age, Ami still wears her shoes the wrong way.

3. Weekend Things: Pearl Modiadie and Her Precious Baby Boy Lewatle Smelt Hearts

Wow, motherhood is such a good look on Pearl Modiadie. Spending every second that she can with her baby boy, Pearl and her tiny prince never fail to serve goals.

Lewatle Olivier Oppenheimer recently turned one and Pearl does not even know where the time has gone. Being Lewatle’s momma is her greatest blessing.

4. “Unconditional Love”: Big Guy Dances His Heart Out at Wedding, SA Happy for Him

A video of one seriously confident guy dancing his heart out at his wedding reception is making the internet go gaga. Even though the groom might be a little heavier set, he's not letting that hold him back and continues to enjoy his big day.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the inspiring clip.

"Love always wins," he captioned the post along with a big red heart emoji.

5. Young Waitress Who Assisted Elderly Customer to Feed Himself in Restaurant Gets R240k Scholarship Reward

A young lady, Evoni Williams, made the news in 2018 with her act of kindness to a customer. She was working as a restaurant waitress to raise money for her college.

It should be noted that after she graduated from secondary school, she picked a job at Waffles House so as to gather funds for her school, University Fox reports.

